Kingdom Chapter 679: Release date, time & latest updates

Updated: 03-05-2021 20:13 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 20:13 IST
The story of Kingdom is a fictional adaptation of the Chinese history period known as the Warring States period. Image Credit: Facebook / Kingdom Anime & Manga

Kingdom Chapter 679 is a highly anticipated issue as the upcoming manga storyline could be interesting and the fans have to wait for a week to read the Japanese manga chapter.

Kingdom Chapter 679 will release on May 9 Sunday, 2021. Raw Scans for chapter 679 of the Kingdom have not been released yet. These scans usually come up on the internet 4-3 days before the weekly release.

Kingdom, the Japanese manga is written and illustrated by Yasuhisa Hara. The first tankōbon volume was released by Shueisha on May 19, 2006. As of April 19, 2021, 61 tankōbon volumes have been released. Last year on April 26, the fifth episode and the third season of the Kingdom's broadcast were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. On October 5, 2020, the creators announced that the broadcast of Episode 5 and onward would resume in spring 2021. Kingdom Season 3 started broadcasting from its first episode on April 4, 2021.

The story of Kingdom is a fictional adaptation of the Chinese history period known as the Warring States period, that shows the experiences of the war orphan Xin and his comrades as he fights to become the greatest general under the heavens, and in doing so, unifying China for the first time in 500 years.

Several of the characters are based on historical figures. Many times characters will take the names of people in history, and other times they will have completely different names.

Kingdom Chapter 679's official English version is also set to release on Sunday, May 9, 2021. The scans will be out in the Korean language before the spoilers.

The readers can follow online Weekly Young Magazine to read the upcoming chapters of the Japanese manga. There are no other specific apps to publish Kingdom in English for worldwide readers. Kingdom manga is available for purchase on Amazon. Stay tuned to get more information on Japanese manga.

