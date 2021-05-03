Black Clover Chapter 292: Will Magna, Zora rescue Yami? Magna vs Dante fight to conclude

Black Clover Chapter 292 is very vital as the Magna vs Dante fight will come to an end in this chapter. Fans are ardently waiting to know what the upcoming chapter has in store.

The manga was on hiatus for a week as there was the Golden Week holiday. However, the spoilers will be out soon. Let's discuss the theories of the manga Chapter 292 of Black Clover.

Black Clover Chapter 291 titled 'The Highest vs. The Lowest' that ends with both Jack and Dante laughed at Magna and Zora as they became weak. But Magna promised to come back to rescue Yami.

Black Clover Chapter 292 has got the title 'A Duel with a Distant Inferior'. Fans are wondering what will happen in the fight between Magna vs Dante and how the mere peasant defeats the dark triad leader by using 100 percent devil power. Magna will try to keep his promises to kill Dante and save Captain Yami from the Dark Triad.

Also Read: Dragon Prince Season 4: Will battle between magical creatures and humans finally end?

In Black Clover Chapter 292 the battle between Magna and Dante will conclude and there would be a new twist in the manga. However, the readers have to wait until Sunday to get the detailed story of the upcoming chapter. While Magna is about to defeat Dante, Zora is also waiting for the chance to fight with Dante. However, defeating Dante would be possible with the duo's efforts.

Black Clover Chapter 292 is set to release on Sunday, May 9, 2021, at 11 am EST. The raws and scans will be out within two to three days before the manga release. All the chapters of Black Clover are available online on MangaPlus and Viz Media apps and platforms.

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Japanese manga chapter releases.

Also Read: Demon Slayer Season 2 releasing in 2021 but could finally come to Netflix in 2023