Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 148: Will it reveal Yaga & Panda's past?

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 03-05-2021 17:43 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 17:43 IST
Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 148: Will it reveal Yaga & Panda's past?
The Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 148 storyline is likely to focus on Panda and Yaga's past. Image Credit: Twitter / Jujutsu Kaisen

The upcoming Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 148 could bring a big twist to its storyline but fans have to wait for two weeks to read the chapter. The Japanese manga chapter will not release this Sunday due to the Golden Week holidays in Japan. The manga writer is on a break now.

This week Japan will celebrate its Golden Week, a national holiday. All the manga series scheduled for release this Sunday are on a break. So readers have to wait for 14 days to read Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 148.

The Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 148 storyline is likely to focus on Panda and Yaga's past. In the previous chapter, titled Even Pandas, Yaga goes down memory lane to revisit how he met Panda for the first time. Gakuganji is not sure if a cursed corpse can operate on its own using a sorcerer's cursed energy. However, Gakuganji knows that Panda can create cursed energy by itself.

Meanwhile, Gakuganji tells Yaga that the Higher-ups are planning to enforce a restraint upon Panda for the unforeseeable future. Gakuganji wants to learn everything about Panda from Yaga. But Yaga hides the truth and says that he does not know anything about Panda.

Gakujangi wants to know more about how Panda was made. When met with a talking dog, he told the dog that everyone is concerned about the fact that he is looking or feeling alone. But he told them to cheer him up, and the dog says that he is a genius.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 148 will be out on Thursday of the manga release week. The manga chapter will release officially on Sunday, May 16. Fans can read the Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 148 and other chapters for free when it comes out every Sunday from the official manga platforms including Viz Media / Shonen Jump and MangaPlus.

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Japanese manga chapter releases.

