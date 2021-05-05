Left Menu

Pink to receive Icon Award at Billboard Music Awards

I feel so honoured to join the ranks of music idols like Cher, Garth Brooks, Janet Jackson and Stevie Wonder.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 05-05-2021 09:21 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 09:21 IST
Pink to receive Icon Award at Billboard Music Awards

Singer Pink will be honoured with the Icon Award at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards (BBMAs).

The award aims to recognise artistes who have achieved success on the Billboard charts and left an indelible impact on music.

Pink joins previous honourees that include Neil Diamond, Stevie Wonder, Prince, Jennifer Lopez, Celine Dion, Cher, Janet Jackson, Mariah Carey and Garth Brooks.

''As a little girl, I always dreamed about being a singer and sharing my love of music with the world,'' the 41-year-old singer, who is the youngest recipient to date, said in a statement.

''Years later, to receive the Billboard Music Awards Icon Award is hard to fathom! I feel so honoured to join the ranks of music idols like Cher, Garth Brooks, Janet Jackson and Stevie Wonder. It’s a true 'pinch me' moment and I feel humbled and blessed,'' she added.

Singer-actor Nick Jonas will host the 2021 edition of the Billboard Music Awards, which are scheduled to take place on May 23. The nominations for the awards were recently announced by Dick Clark Productions and the NBC.

Singer-songwriter The Weeknd is leading the nominations with 16 nods, followed by DaBaby (11), the late Pop Smoke (10), and country singer Gabby Barrett (nine). Contenders for the Top Artist award are Taylor Swift, the Weeknd, Drake, Juice WRLD and Pop Smoke.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sports News Roundup: Night Football to now stream on Amazon Prime Video; Tyler Glasnow, bullpen carry Rays past Angels and more

100 million-year-old bones of sauropod dinosaurs discovered in Meghalaya

Geta Brătescu: Google Doodle to celebrate Romanian artist on her 95th birthday

New Google Docs feature makes it easier to track edits made by multiple collaborators

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Follow rules, stay disciplined: Amitabh Bachchan urges people amid raging COVID-19 pandemic

The battle to stop the ravaging effects of COVID-19 in India still continues unabated. After several celebrities came together to create awareness and help tackle the ongoing COVID-19 crisis in the nation, megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Wedne...

HC seeks stand of Centre, Delhi govt on PIL to give disabled persons priority in vaccination.

HC seeks stand of Centre, Delhi govt on PIL to give disabled persons priority in vaccination....

TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee takes oath as West Bengal CM for third time.

TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee takes oath as West Bengal CM for third time....

Health News Roundup: Tai says recovery depends on addressing global vaccine inequity; India posts record daily rise in coronavirus deaths and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.U.S. trade chief Tai says recovery depends on addressing global vaccine inequityU.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said on Tuesday that making vaccines more widely available througho...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021