Priyanka Chopra gives shout out to husband Nick Jonas' 'The Good Half' as it gets a release date

Priyanka Chopra recently gave a shout-out to her husband Nick Jonas for his film 'The Good Half,' which Utopia has set to release this summer.

ANI | Updated: 25-04-2024 20:59 IST | Created: 25-04-2024 20:59 IST
Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra (image source: Instagram/priyankachopra). Image Credit: ANI

Priyanka Chopra recently gave a shout-out to her husband Nick Jonas for his film 'The Good Half,' which Utopia has set to release this summer. The 'Barfi' actress on Thursday, took to her Instagram to express her excitement for Nick Jonas's upcoming movie.

Utopia announced preview screenings for 'The Good Half' on July 23 and July 25. Priyanka Chopra shared the official announcement on her Instagram Stories, featuring Nick's movie poster, tagging her husband and expressing her joy with emojis.

'The Good Half,' a comedy-drama film starring Nick Jonas and directed by Robert Schwartzman, boasts a cast including Brittany Snow, David Arquette, Alexandra Shipp, Matt Walsh, and Elisabeth Shue. Utopia revealed on Instagram that preview screenings of the movie will take place on July 23 and July 25 in over 900 theaters across North America. These screenings will include a special virtual discussion with Nick and director Robert Schwartzman.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka recently turned narrator for Disneynature's film Tiger, which hit OTT on April 22, 2024, on the occasion of Earth Day. The actress is also occupied with the shooting of Heads Of State, an upcoming action comedy featuring Idris Elba, John Cena, and Jack Quaid in key roles, under the direction of Ilya Naishuller. Alongside, she recently announced her involvement in The Bluff, directed by Frank E Flowers.

On the Bollywood front, she will be seen in Farhan Akhtar's next directorial 'Jee Le Zaraa' alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. However, no update has been provided on the film since the announcement was made a couple of years ago. (ANI)

