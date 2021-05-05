Left Menu

ZEE Entertainment, Salman Khan Films to donate revenue from 'Radhe' for COVID-19 relief work

The Prabhudheva-directed movie will also release on pay-per-view broadcast platform Zee Plex.Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd and Salman Khan Films have partnered with donation platform GiveIndia for providing the relief aid, which also includes donation of essential medical equipment ranging from oxygen cylinders, concentrators and ventilators.The two companies have also committed to provide support to the families of daily wage earners, who have been adversely affected by the pandemic.We are glad to be a part of this noble initiative, to contribute our bit towards the nations fight against Covid-19.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-05-2021 20:12 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 20:12 IST
ZEE Entertainment, Salman Khan Films to donate revenue from 'Radhe' for COVID-19 relief work

Zee Entertainment Enterprises and Salman Khan Films on Wednesday pledged to provide support towards COVID-19 relief work across the country through the revenue generated from their upcoming film ''Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai''.

Headlined by Salman Khan, the film will have a theatrical release on May 13 and will also simultaneously stream on multiple platforms, including OTT and DTH services. The Prabhudheva-directed movie will also release on pay-per-view broadcast platform Zee Plex.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd and Salman Khan Films have partnered with donation platform GiveIndia for providing the relief aid, which also includes donation of essential medical equipment ranging from oxygen cylinders, concentrators and ventilators.

The two companies have also committed to provide support to the families of daily wage earners, who have been adversely affected by the pandemic.

''We are glad to be a part of this noble initiative, to contribute our bit towards the nation’s fight against Covid-19. Since the last year, we have been consistent in our efforts towards fighting Covid-19, since this unprecedented crisis struck our country and the world. ''Very importantly, we have also come to realise that holding up the release of a pre-shot film may not help us in any way but using its proceeds towards fighting the pandemic is a more suitable and pragmatic approach. 'Radhe's' release on ZEE5 and ZeePlex will empower us to contribute more in these extremely difficult times,'' a spokesperson of Salman Khan Films said.

''Radhe'' features Khan as an encounter specialist who is tackling drug menace in Mumbai.

Produced by Salma Khan, Sohail Khan and Reel Life Production Private Limited, the film also stars Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff, Randeep Hooda and Gautam Gulati.

It is presented by Salman Khan Films in association with ZEE Studios.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sports News Roundup: Night Football to now stream on Amazon Prime Video; Tyler Glasnow, bullpen carry Rays past Angels and more

100 million-year-old bones of sauropod dinosaurs discovered in Meghalaya

New Google Docs feature makes it easier to track edits made by multiple collaborators

Geta Brătescu: Google Doodle to celebrate Romanian artist on her 95th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Facebook won't say if its algorithms boosted Trump's violent rhetoric

Facebook Incs oversight board said on Wednesday that the company did not answer questions about whether its algorithms amplified inflammatory posts by then-U.S. President Donald Trump and contributed to the deadly siege on the Capitol in Ja...

Indian Bank declares Saravana Stores account as fraud

State-owned Indian Bank on Wednesday said it has declared the NPA account of Saravana Stores with an outstanding balance of Rs 231 crore as fraud.We have to inform that non-performing account NPA Saravana Stores Gold Palace has been declare...

New York governor says Yankees, Mets to give tickets to fans who get vaccinated at their parks

New Yorks Major League Baseball teams, the Yankees and the Mets, will give free tickets to fans who get vaccinated for the coronavirus at their ball parks before the games, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Wednesday....

Cong flays BJP for 'communalising' hospital bed scam

The Congress in Karnataka on Wednesday flayed the BJP for communalising the hospital bed scam, pertaining to blocking the beds in fake names for COVID-19 patients on payment of exorbitant amounts.BJP MP Tejasvi Surya had on Tuesday alleged ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021