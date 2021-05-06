Left Menu

El Baile de los 41 trailer promises a stunning Mexican scandal drama

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mexico City | Updated: 06-05-2021 16:52 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 16:50 IST
Recently Netflix has released the official trailer for El Baile de los 41. Image Credit: Official Trailer / Dance of the 41

Netflix will release the contemporary film, El Baile de los 41 aka Dance of the 41 on May 12. It portrays the events leading up to a 1901 party of gay men, half of whom were dressed in drag, known as the Dance of the Forty-One.

El Baile de los 41 is penned by Monika Revilla and directed by David Pablos. The Mexican film stars high profile Latino actors, including Alfonso Herrera, Mabel Cadena, Emiliano Zurita, Fernando Becerril, and Paulina Álvarez Muñoz.

Recently Netflix has released the official trailer for Dance of the 41. The story revolves around a secretly gay congressman who happens to be the son-in-law of the Mexican president. A big twist in the storyline comes after the congressman would be caught red handed in a gay men's private party.

The Mexican screenwriter Monika Revilla started writing on the project six years ago under a government grant for young creative talent. She said to Variety, "I thought it was important for new generations to be aware of this story, much of which was passed on as gossip through the years."

Monika Revilla and David Pablos jointly decided to work on El Baile de los 41 under the banner of El Estudio. The duo previously worked on a series for Mexico's Canal 22.

It was important for me to make this film as LGBTQ representation has scarcely changed in the Mexican media and even in film and TV; there's still a lot of discrimination, a lot of ridicule," said David Pablos.

El Baile de los 41 (Dance of the 41) synopsis reads:

"Based on the Dance of the Forty-One which was a society scandal in early 20th-century Mexico. The incident revolved around an illegal police raid carried out in November 17, 1901 in a private home in Mexico City. The scandal revolved around that of the group of men who attended, 19 were dressed in women's clothing.

Despite the government's efforts to hush the incident up, the press was keen to report the incident, since the participants belonged to the upper echelons of society (including the son-in-law of the incumbent President of Mexico). This scandal was unique in that it was the first time homosexuality was openly spoken about in the Mexican media and had a lasting impact on Mexican culture."

El Baile de los 41 premiered on November 1, 2020 at the closing event of the Morelia International Film Festival and was released again for public on November 19, 2020 at Cinépolis cinemas in Mexico. Netflix picked the Mexican Drama Dance of the Forty-One (English version) and is set to broadcast it worldwide on May 12, 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates in Mexican Drama.

