Devdiscourse News Desk | New York | Updated: 01-05-2021 14:57 IST | Created: 01-05-2021 14:57 IST
The Matrix 4 updates: Cast, plot, release date, title & what we know more
The Matrix 4 is returning with the main actor including Keanu Reeves (as Neo). Image Credit: Instagram / The Matrix_4

The long-awaited Lana Wachowski's The Matrix 4 is set to hit the cinemas later this year and will be bringing back Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Jada Pinkett Smith, Lambert Wilson, and Daniel Bernhardt from the last sequels. The filming for The Matrix 4 is complete and fans are eagerly waiting for the movie to hit the theater.

In a conversation, Keanu Reeves defines his return to The Matrix 4 by saying "Lana Wachowski wrote a beautiful script and a wonderful story that resonated with me. That's the only reason to do it."

The Matrix 4's plot is not revealed yet as the director is tight-lipped about it. But it would deviate from its original plot and center on romance, as said by lead actor Keanu Reeves. Although he has not disclosed any details, he hinted that The Matrix 4 might portray a love story of Neo (Keanu Reeves) and Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss). Earlier, while appearing as a guest on Andy Cohen's radio-based talk show last year, Keanu Reeves revealed that The Matrix 4 would bring a "beautiful story."

The Matrix 4 is returning with the main actor including Keanu Reeves (as Neo), Carrie-Anne Moss (Trinity), Jada Pinkett Smith (Niobe), Lambert Wilson (The Merovingian), Daniel Bernhardt (Agent Johnson).

Additionally, the new addition to the cast would be Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, who is popular for Aquaman and Watchmen. The other new stars to joins The Matrix 4 are The Smurfs' Neil Patrick Harris, Baywatch's Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Godzilla vs. Kong's Jessica Henwick.

Mindhunter and Frozen star Jonathan Groff has joined the team, alongside Spartacus star Ellen Hollman and iZombie actor Andrew Caldwell.

Besides, Toby Onwumere, Max Riemelt, Eréndira Ibarra, Andrew Caldwell, Brian J. Smith, Ian Pirie, Lavish, and Ellen Hollman have also joined The Matrix 4.

In January, the title for the forthcoming science fiction movie was reportedly leaked. According to Yahoo Finance, The Matrix 4 will be titled The Matrix Resurrections. The report said that the makeup artist of the movie had revealed the title via Instagram. Later the Instagram post was deleted.

The Matrix 4 is slated to hit the big screens on December 22, 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on Hollywood movies.

Also Read: Kim Rae-won, Lee Jong-suk, Cha Eun-woo to star in South Korean film Decibel

