Black Clover Chapter 293 likely to wind up Magna vs. Zora fight

Black Clover Chapter 293 is vital as it will reveal the result of the Magna vs Zora fight. Fans are ardently waiting to know what the upcoming chapter has in store.

Before the release of Black Clover Chapter 292, the manga was on a one-week break due to the Golden Week holiday. But fans would be disheartened to know that the manga is taking another break before the release of Chapter 293. So, Black Clover Chapter 293 will be delayed for a week.

However, the spoilers for Black Clover Chapter 293 will be out soon. Let's discuss the theories of the manga Chapter 293 of Black Clover.

As we saw the fighting between Magna vs Zora and Dante is on the pick in Black Clover Chapter 292, it seems Black Clover Chapter 293 will bring an end to the fight between Magna vs Zora. Their fighting will not last long.

Black Clover Chapter 293 would also focus on Noelle and Yuno's arrival on the battlefield. Everyone is eagerly waiting to see the winner of the Noelle vs. Vanica battle.

In the last chapter, fans followed the Magna vs. Dante's fighting and saw the mere peasant defeating the Dark Triad leader by using 100 percent devil power. However, if the upcoming battle between Magna vs. Zora concludes in Black Clover Chapter 293, there would be a new twist in the manga.

However, the readers have to wait for nearly two weeks to get the detailed story of the upcoming chapter. Black Clover Chapter 293 is set to release on Sunday, May 23, 2021, at 11 am EST. The raws and scans will be out within two to three days before the manga release. All the chapters of Black Clover are available online on MangaPlus and Viz Media apps and platforms.

