Left Menu

Black Clover Chapter 293 likely to wind up Magna vs. Zora fight

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 10-05-2021 17:17 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 17:17 IST
Black Clover Chapter 293 likely to wind up Magna vs. Zora fight
The manga is taking another break before the release of Chapter 293. Image Credit: Facebook / Black Clover

Black Clover Chapter 293 is vital as it will reveal the result of the Magna vs Zora fight. Fans are ardently waiting to know what the upcoming chapter has in store.

Before the release of Black Clover Chapter 292, the manga was on a one-week break due to the Golden Week holiday. But fans would be disheartened to know that the manga is taking another break before the release of Chapter 293. So, Black Clover Chapter 293 will be delayed for a week.

However, the spoilers for Black Clover Chapter 293 will be out soon. Let's discuss the theories of the manga Chapter 293 of Black Clover.

As we saw the fighting between Magna vs Zora and Dante is on the pick in Black Clover Chapter 292, it seems Black Clover Chapter 293 will bring an end to the fight between Magna vs Zora. Their fighting will not last long.

Black Clover Chapter 293 would also focus on Noelle and Yuno's arrival on the battlefield. Everyone is eagerly waiting to see the winner of the Noelle vs. Vanica battle.

Also Read: One Piece Chapter 1013 release date, time, and latest updates

In the last chapter, fans followed the Magna vs. Dante's fighting and saw the mere peasant defeating the Dark Triad leader by using 100 percent devil power. However, if the upcoming battle between Magna vs. Zora concludes in Black Clover Chapter 293, there would be a new twist in the manga.

However, the readers have to wait for nearly two weeks to get the detailed story of the upcoming chapter. Black Clover Chapter 293 is set to release on Sunday, May 23, 2021, at 11 am EST. The raws and scans will be out within two to three days before the manga release. All the chapters of Black Clover are available online on MangaPlus and Viz Media apps and platforms.

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Japanese manga chapter releases.

Also Read: Dragon Ball Super Chapter 72: How will Goku fight against strongest warrior Granola?

TRENDING

Realme Narzo 30 fully revealed in unboxing video; launching on May 18

Health News Roundup: UK reports another 2,047 COVID-19 cases; Italy reports 224 coronavirus deaths on Saturday and more

Chinese rocket debris set for re-entry in coming hours- tracking centres

Thailand reports 2,101 new coronavirus cases, 17 new deaths

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

HUL’s Sudhir Sitapati to step down as Executive Director

FMCG major HUL on Monday said its Executive Director Foods and Refreshment Sudhir Sitapati is leaving the organisation and will be replaced by Srinandan Sundaram as part of top level management changes.Srinandan Sundaram replaces Sudhir Sit...

Minke whale calf spotted upstream in London as fears grow for its survival

A three-metre injured minke whale calf was spotted swimming upstream in the River Thames on Monday in west London, just hours after rescuers rushed to save the giant mammals life by refloating it, a Reuters reporter at the scene said.The wh...

SBI Card raises Rs 455 cr by issuing bonds

SBI Cards and Payment Services SBI Card on Monday said it has raised Rs 455 crore by issuing bonds.The stakeholders relationship committee of the company has approved the allotment of 4,550 fixed-rate, unsecured, rated, taxable redeemable, ...

EXCLUSIVE-Soccer-New York City FC gift sleeve sponsorship to small chocolate maker

New York City Football Club will become the first Major League Soccer MLS club to feature a small business on their shirts as the team have gifted their sleeve sponsorship to a Bronx craft chocolate company, Reuters has learned on Monday.NY...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021