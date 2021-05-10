One Piece Chapter 1013 release date, time, and latest updates

After a hiatus of one week of The Golden Week Holiday, One Piece Chapter 1012 came out yesterday and it brought a big twist to the manga storyline. Now fans are curious about the storyline of upcoming the manga One Piece Chapter 1013.

One Piece Chapter 1013 is set to release on Sunday, May 16 as per schedule without any regular break. The spoilers for Chapter 1013 will be updated two to three days before the release of the manga chapter.

If you missed out Chapter 1012 yesterday, you can read it on VIZ media, MangaPlus, and Shonen Jump's official websites and platforms.

One Piece is a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Eiichiro Oda. The story follows the adventures of Monkey D. Luffy, a boy whose body gained the properties of rubber after unintentionally eating a Devil Fruit. With his crew of pirates, named the Straw Hat Pirates, Luffy explores the Grand Line in search of the world's ultimate treasure known as "One Piece" to become the next King of the Pirates.

One Piece gained popularity and was praised by the global audience for its interesting storyline, artwork, characterization, and humor. Several volumes of the manga have broken publishing records, including the highest initial print run of any book in Japan.

The official website for Eiichiro Oda's One Piece manga announced that the manga has set the Guinness World Record for "the most copies published for the same comic book series by a single author." As of February 2021, the manga had over 480 million copies in circulation in 43 countries worldwide, making it the best-selling manga series in history.

One Piece Chapter 1013 will be out at 11 am EST. It will also drop at different times worldwide, so the international audience can see it.

