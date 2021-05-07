Dragon Ball Super Chapter 72: How will Goku fight against strongest warrior Granola?

The Dragon Ball Super manga releases a new chapter every month. Currently, fans are waiting for Dragon Ball Super Chapter 72, which is scheduled to release on May 20, 2021. The raw scans for the manga chapter will be leaked online around one to three days before the release.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 71 mainly focused on Granola, who has become the strongest fighter on the planet. Before reading the spoilers of Chapter 72, let's take a look at the last chapter.

Whis attacks by teleporting a weapon towards Goku. However, Goku responds in a timely manner by returning the weapon back to Whis. Unfortunately, when Whis attacks him again, Goku cannot read the time and the weapon hits his forehead. He falls down. Goku fathoms that the second attack was too fast to read for his Saiyan instinct. Whis comments that the Angels are always in Ultra Instinct State.

Now you got the storyline of Chapter 71. It's time to reveal the spoilers of Dragon Ball Super Chapter 72. In the upcoming chapter, fans would see Granola vs Vegeta or Granola vs Goku fight. Fans are waiting to see how Saiyans fight against the strongest warrior in the Universe. Dragon Ball Super Chapter 72 is titled The Heeters Plan.

According to Otakukart, in Dragon Ball Super Chapter 72, Whis will make Goku understand the difference between Angel's Ultra Instinct State and Goku the Saiyans. Goku admits that he totally blank about all this. Earlier, Granola became the strongest man in the universe after demolishing Heeters. Heeters knows that it is easy for Granola to defeat Freeza, so he wants to get a chance to beat Freeza alone.

Heeters agrees to the proposal of Granola and forms a union. But after Granola leaves Heeters throws a party and declares his proposal to make Granola the strongest warrior in the universe, who can fight with Goku. However, Granola is not aware of the plan, his motive is to take revenge on planet Cereal and its people that was destroyed by Freeza.

We will keep on updating the spoilers, leak, and the summary of Dragon Ball Super Chapter 72 when the manga raws or drafts are verified and translated into English. It will be available in English and Spanish through both the web and mobile applications.

You can read it on VIZ media, MangaPlus, and Shonen Jump's official websites and platforms. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the imminent chapter.

Also Read: Dragon Goes House-Hunting Episode 6: Release date, title & recap