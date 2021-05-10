Malyalam film screenwriter-director Dennis Joseph dies at 63

Popular Malayalam film script writer Dennis Joseph, whose scripting of two huge blockbusters established the reign of both Mammootty and Mohanlal as superstars in Malayalam cinema in the late 1980s, died at a private hospital here on Monday, film industry sources said.

He was 63.

Joseph was rushed to the hospital from his home due to uneasiness in the evening.

He died of a heart attack at the hospital, they said.

Joseph debuted in films in 1985, through 'Nirakkoottu'.

The screenplay for the 1986 box office hit ''Rajavinte Makan'' was written by Joseph.Mohanlal rose to stardom through this film directed by Thampi Kannanthanam.

Similarly, Mammootty also emerged as a megastar in Malayalam films through the Joseph-scripted movie--'New Delhi'.

Directed by Joshi, this film broke several collection records in 1987.

Joseph, who ruled the box office in the late 80s and early 90s, penned scripts for several super hits.

This includes 'Kottayam Kunjachan', 'Akashadoothu', 'Palayam', 'F.I.R', 'Nair Saab' and 'No 20 Madras Mail'.

He has also directed five films, including Mammootty-starrer ''Manu Uncle'' which won the National Film Award for Best Children's Film in 1988.PTI COR TGB BN BALA BN BALA

