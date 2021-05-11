Shatrughan Sinha receives COVID-19 vaccine, says 'vaccine should be given free of cost'

Left Menu

Veteran Bollywood actor Shatrughan Sinha on Tuesday became the latest Indian celebrity to take a jab of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Shatrughan Sinha. Image Credit: ANI

Veteran Bollywood actor Shatrughan Sinha on Tuesday became the latest Indian celebrity to take a jab of the COVID-19 vaccine. The 75-year-old star took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture of him taking the vaccination at a Mumbai vaccination centre. Along with the picture, he posted a sticker that read, "Vaccines save lives".

After taking the vaccine, Sinha also interacted with the media and said that all people should get this vaccine. He further appealed to the government to make this vaccine free for all. However, he did not respond to the questions regarding the vaccines which is going rounds on social media. Sinha denied giving any statement saying that this is not the time to talk about political matters. Earlier, on Monday, Shatrughan Sinha's daughter and actor Sonakshi Sinha also received her first dose of vaccine after the vaccination drive opened for those under 45.

Celebrities like Isha Deol, Arhaan Khan, Aarti Singh, Kon Kona Sen, Daisy Shah and more were also spotted at COVID-19 vaccination centres after taking their first jab of the vaccine. Stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Hema Malini, Mohanlal, Jeetendra, Kamal Haasan, Nagarjuna, among others have also got themselves vaccinated against the coronavirus.

The second wave of coronavirus has infected many people, and the number of COVID-19 positive cases has been rapidly rising. In Bollywood, an array of celebrities like Kangana Ranaut, Arjun Rampal, Manish Malhotra among others got infected within a span of a few weeks. India registered a total of 2,29,92,517 COVID-19 cases, with 1,90,27,304 recoveries, 37,15,221 active cases, and 2,49,992 deaths as on Tuesday. (ANI)

