Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 12-05-2021 15:09 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 15:08 IST
Money Heist Season 5: Could release after September, says Álex Pina
Netflix confirmed that Money Heist Season 5 would be released in the second half of 2021. Image Credit: Facebook / La casa de papel - Money Heist

The Spanish crime drama Money Heist became highly popular with the international audience ever since Netflix acquired its global streaming rights in late 2017. Currently fans are eagerly waiting for Money Heist Season 5.

Money Heist (Spanish: La casa de Papel) has been officially renewed for Season 5 and it will be the last season of the series. Recently the series writer Javier Gó Mez Santander confirmed that the final season of the series would exceed audience expectations.

The streaming giant has confirmed that Money Heist Season 5 would be released in the second half of 2021. In a conversation with Express.UK, the show creator Álex Pina has hinted about the release of Money Heist Season 5.

His comments in Spanish were posted by a fan on Twitter "It seems to confirm that it will be released AFTER September."

Many enthusiasts are disappointed as they're hoping to watch the series in early summer. However, Money Heist Season 5 will not broadcast until autumn.

The creators and Netflix are planning to release the Spanish heist crime drama in September or it would be added shortly after.

Meanwhile, Money Heist Season 5 star Alvaro Morte (Sergio Marquina) revealed that the series has been wrapped. Therefore, currently, the fifth and final season is under post-production.

Since FormulaTV reported that Netflix announced Money Heist Season 5 would be the end of the series, fans commenced expressing curiosity over the plot to know what interesting they can see next. Álex Pina earlier talked about the renewal of Season 5 in a statement posted to Netflix's 'See What's Next account.

"We've spent almost a year thinking about how to break up the band. How to put the Professor on the ropess. How to get into situations that are irreversible for many characters. The result is the fifth part of La Casa de Papel. The war reaches its most extreme and savage levels, but it is also the most epic and exciting season," said Álex Pina.

The plot of Money Heist Season 5 has been kept under wrap to avoid the mess up of the series conclusion. However, Javier Gó Mez told to Marca Claro "No, I think the series will end very well, this fifth season is very good." reported Express.co.uk.

He continued, "I don't even think about continuity, It can't be ruled out either, that's the reality, but now I'm tired, it's a series that squeezes you a lot. The horizon that ends is very good for me mentally. If now I have to think that a spin-off will come later, I say 'do it yourself.'"

Money Heist Season 5 doesn't have an official release date. But it is likely that the show will be released in the second half of 2021. Stay with Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix series.

