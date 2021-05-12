Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-05-2021 16:52 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 16:25 IST
Tendulkar pays tribute to nurses, says grateful for everything they do
Former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar Image Credit: ANI

Former India captain Sachin Tendulkar paid tribute to the nation's nursing staff on the occasion of 'International Nurses Day', saying that the COVID-19 pandemic has made everyone realise their value more than ever.

The country is currently in the grip of a deadly second wave of the pandemic, recording more than 3 lakh cases daily.

''Silently serving humanity forever. Sleepless nights, care and concern flow non stop for us when we aren't well. The pandemic has made us recognise their value more than ever before. Grateful for everything you do for us. Happy International Nurses Day,'' tweeted Tendulkar.

Along with his tweet, Tendulkar also posted a picture of three nurses, who are serving the needy in Makunda hospital, which is in a remote part of Assam, bordering Mizoram and Tripura. Tendulkar had tested positive for COVID-19 on March 27 and then had to be hospitalised for a brief period, before he returned home on April 8.

He donated Rs one crore to help support COVID-19 relief work across the country and also pledged to donate plasma help assist the treatment efforts.

The International Nurses Day is celebrated around the world on May 12, the birth anniversary of English social reformer Florence Nightingale, the founder of modern nursing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

