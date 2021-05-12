Left Menu

I get to do interesting work even after long breaks, says Randeep Hooda

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-05-2021 16:29 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 16:29 IST
I get to do interesting work even after long breaks, says Randeep Hooda

Actor Randeep Hooda admits that in his 20-year-long journey in the Hindi film industry, he is ''guilty'' of doing less work but is glad filmmakers still find him interesting as a performer.

It was director Mira Nair who gave Hooda his big break with her critically-acclaimed 2001 movie ''Monsoon Wedding'' and gave the world a glimpse into what he is capable of.

Over the years, he spent time working in theatre with veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah's troupe Motley, while also straddling cinema courtesy ''D'', ''Darna Zaroori Hai'' and ''Love Khichdi''.

Critics' praise and audience's love started coming his way when he featured in films like ''Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai'', Tigmanshu Dhulia's ''Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster'', ''Jannat 2'' and ''Main Aur Charles''.

Reflecting upon his journey, the 44-year-old actor said it has been a ''truthful'' experience where he witnessed both ups and downs.

''It has been full of failures and successes, disappointments and excitement. There have been lots of hits and equal number of misses. I have learnt a lot. So all in all, a very truthful journey and I look back at it with a lot of gratitude.

''Even though they say 'Jo dikhta hai, wo bikta hai', I have been guilty of not being seen very much. But still after long breaks, I get interesting work. My biggest achievement would be that after 20 years also, filmmakers find me interesting as an actor,'' Hooda told PTI in an interview.

According to the Rohtak-born actor, he has an ''underrated'' potential that remains to be tapped by filmmakers.

''I do believe that I'm still unexplored, which is a great thing when you have worked for such a long time,'' he added.

The actor considers his 2020 Netflix action movie ''Extraction'' to be the ''feather in my cap''.

''Extraction'', directed by Sam Hargrave and backed by Anthony and Joe Russo of ''Avengers: Endgame'' fame, was headlined by Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth and also featured Golshifteh Farahani and David Harbour.

''Every project kind of adds to your repertoire and 'Extraction' is definitely a feather in my cap. People in the West have taken a notice of me. Also, I had never done physical action in my career and I'm glad that I got to do that with 'Extraction'.'' Things have definitely started looking up for Hooda post the summer blockbuster, which was a huge hit in the country and world over, he observed.

''It was a big step for me vis a vis my future prospects. A lot of avenues have opened up for me post 'Extraction' and I'm getting a lot of varied work than what I was doing earlier.'' The actor now reunites with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan for ''Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai''. They have previously starred together in hits like ''Kick'' and ''Sultan''.

''We have shared a friendship for many years, it has gone through ups and downs, working and not working kind of relationship.

''I was chasing him in 'Kick', training in 'Sultan' and now I'm testing what he has learnt in 'Radhe'. That sums up our professional journey. It is always a pleasure working with him,'' said Hooda, who plays the antagonist Rana in the movie.

''Radhe'', which will start streaming on multiple platforms, including OTT and DTH services, from Thursday, features Khan as the titular encounter specialist tackling drug menace in Mumbai.

The film was earlier scheduled to arrive in theatres on May 22 last year but was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Hooda noted that it was a similar situation with ''Extraction'', which was released last April, when many countries were under strict lockdown in the wake of the pandemic.

The actor said he hopes that ''Radhe'' is able to bring some solace to the audiences during the second wave of coronavirus in the country.

''When 'Extraction' was released, the whole world was under lockdown. We felt relieved that we were able to take people's mind off the pandemic for two hours and entertain them in their homes.

''Now the whole world is not under lockdown but India is having its second wave and it is worse than before. So, now 'Radhe' is releasing. My hope is that once again people take their minds off from the depressing situation, even if it is for two hours.'' Backed by Salman Khan Films and Reel Life Production Private Limited, the film is produced by Salma Khan and Sohail Khan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Russia registers 8,115 COVID-19 cases in past 24 Hours

Kingdom Chapter 679 release delayed, updates & spoilers

Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin recommended by expert panel for phase II/III clinical trials on 2 to 18 year-olds: Sources PTI PLB AAR AAR

Accessibility key to strengthening diversity, inclusion in gaming: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'A hell out here': COVID-19 ravages rural India

Indias coronavirus death toll crossed a quarter million on Wednesday in the deadliest 24 hours since the pandemic began, as the disease rampaged through the countryside, overloading a fragile rural healthcare system.Boosted by highly infect...

FACTBOX-German government agrees on tougher climate targets

The German cabinet agreed on Wednesday on tighter sector targets for carbon emission curbs which implies bringing forward an exit date for ending coal generation, currently set at 2038.A new law, which could trigger 8 billion euros 9.70 bil...

Death toll rises from air strikes in Gaza and rocket fire on Israel

Israel carried out hundreds of air strikes in Gaza on Wednesday and Palestinian militants fired multiple rocket barrages at Tel Aviv and the southern city of Beersheba in the regions most intense hostilities in years. At least 49 people hav...

Vedanta supports Goa with 100-bed infra, ventilators

Vedanta Ltd on Wednesday said its Sesa Goa iron ore business has committed a 100-bed infrastructure in Goa amid the spike in coronavirus infections.As Goa battles the second wave of the pandemic with a sudden surge in COVID-19 cases, Vedant...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021