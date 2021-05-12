Left Menu

Seo Yea-ji will not attend 57th Baeksang Arts Awards, confirms GOLD MEDALIST

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 12-05-2021 18:42 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 18:42 IST
Seo Yea-ji is also nominated in the best actress category for her performance in “It’s Okay to Not Be Okay.” Image Credit: Seo Yea-ji / fans Instagram

Seo Yea-ji's agency GOLD MEDALIST officially declared that the actress is not going to attend the 57th Baeksang Arts Awards ceremony. The ceremony's voting for the TikTok Popularity Award closed on May 10. Seo Yea-ji acquired over 780,000 votes in the female category.

Seo Yea-ji is also nominated in the best actress category for her performance in "It's Okay to Not Be Okay." The series was broadcasted for 16 episodes on tvN and Netflix from June 20, 2020, to August 9, 2020.

GOLD MEDALIST revealed on May 12 that "Due to personal reasons, she will not be attending the Baeksang Arts Awards."

After getting involved in multiple controversies on manipulating her ex-boyfriend Kim Jung-hyun's behavior at a filming set in 2018, Seo Yea-ji never appeared in front of people since 2018. She has also stepped out from her contract in the K-drama Island.

It was also reported that Seo Yea-ji has canceled her press conference on the upcoming movie Recalled (a South Korean mystery-thriller film).

However, the presenter lineup has been announced for South Korea's much-talked-about entertainment awards, the 57th Baeksang Arts Awards. The last years' award winners will be attending the ceremony including Bong Joon Ho, Kim Hee Ae, Kang Ha Neul, Lee Byung Hun, Jeon Do Yeon, Oh Jung Se, Kim Sun Young, Yoo Jae Suk, Park Na Rae, Baek Seok Gwang, Kim Jung, Ahn Hyo Seop, Kim Da Mi, Park Myung Hoon, and Kim Mal Geum.

The Baeksang Arts Awards, also known as the Paeksang Arts Awards, are awarded for excellence in the film, television, and theater industry of South Korea. The ceremony will be held on May 13, 2021 beginning at 9:00 p.m. Korean Standard Time telecast via JTBC. Suzy and Shin Dong Yup will host the 57th Baeksang Arts Awards.

The films, dramas, and shows released and aired between May 1, 2020, and April 11, 2021, were eligible for the 57th Baeksang Arts Awards nominations. Ckeck out the Baeksang Arts Awards nominees here.

