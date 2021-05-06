Seo Yea-ji exits K-drama Island under pressure, agency confirms her withdrawal

After getting involved in multiple controversies, It's Okay Not To Be Okay's lead star, Seo Yea-ji has stepped out from her contract in the K-drama Island. Reports claim that she has canceled her press conference on the upcoming movie Recalled (a South Korean mystery-thriller film).

On May 4, her agency GOLD MEDALIST confirmed "A mutual final decision has been made for Seo Yea-ji to not star in 'Island.'" Last year in October, Seo Yea-ji was reported to have joined in a lead role along with Kim Nam Gil and ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo.

According to the Korean newspaper, Korea Joongang Daily, Seo Yea-ji has exited from Island for manipulating her ex-boyfriend Kim Jung-hyun's behavior at a filming set in 2018. Earlier, Kim Jung-hyun also lost the show for the scandal.

In 2018, Kim Jung Hyun came under fire for his behavior at the press conference for MBC's "Time," a drama he starred in with Girls' Generation's Seohyun.

When Seo Yea-ji's scandal was on the headlines, some of her classmates also revealed that the actress used to bully them in school. However, Seo Yea-ji denied those allegations against her. Moreover, she is also entwined in another controversy surrounding her fake educational certificates and background.

The show creator has announced that they are bound to replace the actress for receiving negative publicity. Furthermore, Seo Yea-ji has been made out from several brands she modeled for, reported Forbes.

Currently, the drama is creating a buzz that ASTRO's Cha Eun-woo, who was in talks to join the series, might play the lead. The joining of Kim Nam-Gil is confirmed earlier.

