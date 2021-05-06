Left Menu

Seo Yea-ji exits K-drama Island under pressure, agency confirms her withdrawal

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 06-05-2021 14:26 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 14:26 IST
Seo Yea-ji exits K-drama Island under pressure, agency confirms her withdrawal
Seo Yea-ji is also entwined in another controversy surrounding her fake educational certificates and background. Image Credit: Seo Yea-ji / Instagram

After getting involved in multiple controversies, It's Okay Not To Be Okay's lead star, Seo Yea-ji has stepped out from her contract in the K-drama Island. Reports claim that she has canceled her press conference on the upcoming movie Recalled (a South Korean mystery-thriller film).

On May 4, her agency GOLD MEDALIST confirmed "A mutual final decision has been made for Seo Yea-ji to not star in 'Island.'" Last year in October, Seo Yea-ji was reported to have joined in a lead role along with Kim Nam Gil and ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo.

According to the Korean newspaper, Korea Joongang Daily, Seo Yea-ji has exited from Island for manipulating her ex-boyfriend Kim Jung-hyun's behavior at a filming set in 2018. Earlier, Kim Jung-hyun also lost the show for the scandal.

Also Read: Song Joong-ki shares his experience of playing an antihero in Vincenzo

In 2018, Kim Jung Hyun came under fire for his behavior at the press conference for MBC's "Time," a drama he starred in with Girls' Generation's Seohyun.

When Seo Yea-ji's scandal was on the headlines, some of her classmates also revealed that the actress used to bully them in school. However, Seo Yea-ji denied those allegations against her. Moreover, she is also entwined in another controversy surrounding her fake educational certificates and background.

The show creator has announced that they are bound to replace the actress for receiving negative publicity. Furthermore, Seo Yea-ji has been made out from several brands she modeled for, reported Forbes.

Currently, the drama is creating a buzz that ASTRO's Cha Eun-woo, who was in talks to join the series, might play the lead. The joining of Kim Nam-Gil is confirmed earlier.

Stay tune to Devdiscourse to get more updates on South Korean dramas.

Also Read: Love Alarm Season 3: Why creators can work on another season?

TRENDING

Infosys and Deakin join forces for strategic engagement in research, innovation and skill development

Science News Roundup: Antibody drug neutralizes virus variants in lab study; Starlink satellite internet service gets 500,000 preorders and more

Mumbai, May 5 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

Entertainment News Roundup: Marvel rallies superhero fans to assemble at movie theaters; O'Brien to put his eponymous late-night show to bed on June 24 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Philippines logs 6,637 new COVID-19 cases, total surges to 1,080,172

Manila Philippines, May 6 ANIXinhua The Philippines Department of Health DOH reported on Thursday 6,637 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the total number of cases in the Southeast Asian country to 1,080,172. The death toll climbed to 17,99...

QUOTES-U.S. backs giving poorer countries access to COVID-19 vaccine patents

U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday supported waiving intellectual property rights for COVID-19 vaccines, bowing to mounting pressure from Democratic lawmakers and more than 100 other countries, but angering pharmaceutical companies.Follo...

Negotiation on India-EU free trade deal likely to resume during May 8 summit

India and the European Union are likely to resume negotiations on a free trade agreement during the upcoming summit between New Delhi and the 27-nation bloc on Saturday. According to the EU officials, India and the EU are likely to announc...

President Ramaphosa welcomed US support for waiver of IP protections for vaccine

President Cyril Ramaphosa has welcomed the support of United States President Joe Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris for a temporary and targeted waiver of intellectual property protections that apply to COVID-19 vaccines.The United Sta...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021