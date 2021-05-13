Demi Lovato launching her debut podcast, here's when it is releasing

Left Menu

Singer-actor Demi Lovato is gearing up for the release of her newest venture

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 13-05-2021 10:35 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 10:35 IST
Demi Lovato. Image Credit: ANI

Singer-actor Demi Lovato is gearing up for the release of her newest venture: her debut podcast titled '4D with Demi Lovato', which is scheduled to release on May 19. As per Variety, Lovato is launching '4D with Demi Lovato' with podcast company Cadence13. The upcoming podcast is set to release new episodes every Wednesday.

The pop star will explore topics of importance to her on the weekly podcast, including mental health, activism, LGBTQ rights, justice, body positivity, art, and the environment. Alok, Glennon Doyle, Chelsea Handler, Jane Fonda and Jameela Jamil will be featured as guests on the show, along with other social activists, survivors, entrepreneurs, and artists.

'4D with Demi Lovato' is produced by Cadence13, OBB Sound and Scooter Braun's SB Projects. It is executive-produced by Braun, Michael D. Ratner, Scott Ratner, Elias Tanner of OBB, Scott Manson, Jen McDaniels, James Shin, Scott Marcus of SBP and Chris Corcoran of Cadence 13. Grace Delia of OBB serves as a producer. Following her YouTube documentary 'Dancing with the Devil', Lovato is currently developing an array of projects for NBCUniversal. In the upcoming four-episode limited series 'Unidentified with Demi Lovato', the musician will endeavor to explore the truth about UFO phenomena with her sister Dallas and skeptical best friend, Matthew.

Additionally, she will star in and executive-produce 'Hungry', a new comedy series that will follow a faction of friends who belong to a food issues group. Speaking about her debut podcast, she said, "I'm going to share what's on my heart and in my mind through conversations with very special guests. We'll dive into identity, creativity and social movements."

Lovato added, "We'll answer questions about our universe, our communities and ourselves. No matter who you are, how you identify or what you believe, we should all be living life in 4D." The new podcast show is set to air on Apple Podcasts, Audacy, Spotify and on Lovato's YouTube channel.

Speaking further about her podcast, she said, "Living in the Fourth Dimension means existing consciously in both time and space, but for me, it means having conversations that transcend the typical discourse. That's my goal with this podcast." She added, "With my production partners at Cadence13 and OBB Sound, the 4D podcast will be my place to highlight causes that are close to my heart and elevate my guests' platforms to an audience they might not have previously reached. I want to bring listeners with me to learn from experts about timely topics and create a healthy discussion that ultimately cultivates more compassion for one another."

The new podcast project comes on the heels of the release of both her YouTube docuseries 'Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil' and her album 'Dancing with the Devil: The Art of Starting Over'. (ANI)

