57th Baeksang Arts Awards 2021: Winner’s Full list

South Korea's most prestigious award 57th Baeksang Arts Awards ceremony was held on May 13, 2021, without an audience at the KINTEX Hall in Ilsan. MCs Suzy and Shin Dong Yup returned to host the show for the fourth consecutive year. The Baeksang Arts Awards are awarded for excellence in the film, television, and theater industry of South Korea.
The grand prize (DAESANG AWARD) went to Yoo Jae-suk in the television category while "The Book of Fish" became the best film of the year. K-drama "Archive Project – Modern Korea 2" is chosen in the category of Best Educational Show and the reality show "How Do You Play?" took the best variety show's award.
In the TV category, JTBC's "Beyond Evil" won both best drama and best screenplay and its actor Shin Ha-kyun bagged the best actor's award in the 57th Baeksang Arts Awards. "The Penthouse: War in Life" actress Kim So-yeon became the best actress in the TV category.
"Samjin Company English Class" won the best film award in 57th Baeksang Arts Awards, while Yoo Ah-in bagged the prize of best actor. Jeon Jong-seo took home the best actress' awards in the film category.
Check out the full Winner list of 57th Baeksang Arts Awards.
Film Category
DAESANG AWARD (GRAND PRIZE)
Lee Joon-ik, director of The Book of Fish
BEST FILM
Winner: Samjin Company English Class
Moving On
Deliver Us from Evil
The Book of Fish
Voice of Silence
BEST DIRECTOR
Winner: Hong Eui-jeong for Voice of Silence
Hong Won-chan for Deliver Us from Evil
Lee Jong-pil for Samjin Company English Class
Lee Joon-ik for The Book of Fish
Yoon Dan-bi for Moving On
BEST NEW DIRECTOR
Winner: Yoon Dan-bi for Moving On
Park Ji-wan for The Day I Died: Unclosed Case
Lee Chung-hyun for The Call
Lim Sun-ae for An Old Lady
Hong Eui-jeong for Voice of Silence
BEST ACTOR
Winner: Yoo Ah-in in Voice of Silence
Byun Yo-han in The Book of Fish
Sol Kyung-gu in The Book of Fish
Lee Jung-jae in Deliver Us from Evil
Jo Jin-woong in Me and Me
BEST ACTRESS
Winner: Jeon Jong-seo in The Call
Go Ah-sung in Samjin Company English Class
Kim Hye-soo in The Day I Died: Unclosed Case
Moon So-ri in Three Sisters
Ye Soo-jung in An Old Lady
BEST NEW ACTOR
Winner: Hong Kyung in Innocence
Kim Do-yoon in Peninsula
Ryu Soo-young in Steel Rain 2: Summit
Park Seung-joon in Moving On
Lee Bong-geun in The Singer
BEST NEW ACTRESS
Winner: Choi Jung-woon in Moving On
Park So-yi in Deliver Us From Evil
Shin Hye-sun in Innocence
Jang Yoon-joo in Three Sisters
Krystal Jung in More Than Family
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Winner: Park Jung-min in Deliver Us from Evil
Goo Gyo-hwan in Peninsula
Shin Jung-geun in Steel Rain 2: Summit
Yoo Jae-myung in Voice of Silence
Heo Joon-ho in Innocence
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Winner: Kim Sun-young in Three Sisters
Bae Jong-ok in Innocence
Lee Re in Peninsula
Esom in Samjin Company English Class
Lee Jung-eun in The Day I Died: Unclosed Case
BEST SCREENPLAY
Winner: Park Ji-wan for The Day I Died: Unclosed Case
Kim Se-kyum for The Book of Fish
Yoon Dan-bi for Moving On
Lee Jong-pil for Samjin Company English Class
Hong Eui-jeong for Voice of Silence
TECHNICAL AWARD
Winner: Jeong Seong-jin, Jong Chol-min (VFX) for Space Sweepers
Lee Eui-tae (Cinematography) for The Book of Fish
Lee Jeon-hyeong, Choi Jae-cheon, Jung Hwang-su (VFX) for Peninsula
Jang Geun-young (Art) for Space Sweepers
Hong Kyung-pyo (Cinematography) for Deliver Us from Evil
Special Award: TikTok Popularity Award
Most Popular Actor: Kim Seon-ho
Most Popular Actress: Seo Ye-ji
