57th Baeksang Arts Awards 2021: Winner’s Full list

South Korea's most prestigious award 57th Baeksang Arts Awards ceremony was held on May 13, 2021, without an audience at the KINTEX Hall in Ilsan. MCs Suzy and Shin Dong Yup returned to host the show for the fourth consecutive year. The Baeksang Arts Awards are awarded for excellence in the film, television, and theater industry of South Korea.

The grand prize (DAESANG AWARD) went to Yoo Jae-suk in the television category while "The Book of Fish" became the best film of the year. K-drama "Archive Project – Modern Korea 2" is chosen in the category of Best Educational Show and the reality show "How Do You Play?" took the best variety show's award.

In the TV category, JTBC's "Beyond Evil" won both best drama and best screenplay and its actor Shin Ha-kyun bagged the best actor's award in the 57th Baeksang Arts Awards. "The Penthouse: War in Life" actress Kim So-yeon became the best actress in the TV category.

"Samjin Company English Class" won the best film award in 57th Baeksang Arts Awards, while Yoo Ah-in bagged the prize of best actor. Jeon Jong-seo took home the best actress' awards in the film category.

Check out the full Winner list of 57th Baeksang Arts Awards.

Film Category

DAESANG AWARD (GRAND PRIZE)

Lee Joon-ik, director of The Book of Fish

BEST FILM

Winner: Samjin Company English Class

Moving On

Deliver Us from Evil

The Book of Fish

Voice of Silence

BEST DIRECTOR

Winner: Hong Eui-jeong for Voice of Silence

Hong Won-chan for Deliver Us from Evil

Lee Jong-pil for Samjin Company English Class

Lee Joon-ik for The Book of Fish

Yoon Dan-bi for Moving On

BEST NEW DIRECTOR

Winner: Yoon Dan-bi for Moving On

Park Ji-wan for The Day I Died: Unclosed Case

Lee Chung-hyun for The Call

Lim Sun-ae for An Old Lady

Hong Eui-jeong for Voice of Silence

BEST ACTOR

Winner: Yoo Ah-in in Voice of Silence

Byun Yo-han in The Book of Fish

Sol Kyung-gu in The Book of Fish

Lee Jung-jae in Deliver Us from Evil

Jo Jin-woong in Me and Me

BEST ACTRESS

Winner: Jeon Jong-seo in The Call

Go Ah-sung in Samjin Company English Class

Kim Hye-soo in The Day I Died: Unclosed Case

Moon So-ri in Three Sisters

Ye Soo-jung in An Old Lady

BEST NEW ACTOR

Winner: Hong Kyung in Innocence

Kim Do-yoon in Peninsula

Ryu Soo-young in Steel Rain 2: Summit

Park Seung-joon in Moving On

Lee Bong-geun in The Singer

BEST NEW ACTRESS

Winner: Choi Jung-woon in Moving On

Park So-yi in Deliver Us From Evil

Shin Hye-sun in Innocence

Jang Yoon-joo in Three Sisters

Krystal Jung in More Than Family

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Winner: Park Jung-min in Deliver Us from Evil

Goo Gyo-hwan in Peninsula

Shin Jung-geun in Steel Rain 2: Summit

Yoo Jae-myung in Voice of Silence

Heo Joon-ho in Innocence

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Winner: Kim Sun-young in Three Sisters

Bae Jong-ok in Innocence

Lee Re in Peninsula

Esom in Samjin Company English Class

Lee Jung-eun in The Day I Died: Unclosed Case

BEST SCREENPLAY

Winner: Park Ji-wan for The Day I Died: Unclosed Case

Kim Se-kyum for The Book of Fish

Yoon Dan-bi for Moving On

Lee Jong-pil for Samjin Company English Class

Hong Eui-jeong for Voice of Silence

TECHNICAL AWARD

Winner: Jeong Seong-jin, Jong Chol-min (VFX) for Space Sweepers

Lee Eui-tae (Cinematography) for The Book of Fish

Lee Jeon-hyeong, Choi Jae-cheon, Jung Hwang-su (VFX) for Peninsula

Jang Geun-young (Art) for Space Sweepers

Hong Kyung-pyo (Cinematography) for Deliver Us from Evil

Special Award: TikTok Popularity Award

Most Popular Actor: Kim Seon-ho

Most Popular Actress: Seo Ye-ji

