Suman Mukhopadhyay's Nazarband to compete for honours in NYIFF

Director Suman Mukhopadhyay's Hindi film 'Nazarband', starring Indira Tiwari and Tanmay Dhanania, has been nominated for three award categories in the New York Indian Film Festival (NYIFF).

The annual NYIFF, organised by Indo-American Arts Council, will be held from June 4 to 13 this year on virtual mode, showcasing films in Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, apart from Hindi and English.

Sharing the news on social media, Mukhopadhyay said Saturday, Nazarband has scored nominations in three categories- Best Director for Suman Mukhopadhyay , Best Actress for Indira Tiwari and Best Actor for Tanmay Dhanania.'' ''Congratulations to the whole team,'' the director of Bengali movies like `Kangal Malsat and `Herbert said.

Mukhopadhyay, who had also helmed `Sesher Kobita adapated from Tagore's classic, told PTI, ''This is my first Hindi film. Feeling so proud.'' Based on Bengali novelist Ashapurna Devis `Chhuti Nakoch, the film `Nazarband, starring Indira Tiwari and Tanmay Dhanania, centres round two persons Vasanti and Chandu.

The movie about two convicts released from jail, who experience both hostility and friendliness - the two sides of Kolkata - as they aspire to build new lives for themselves, was premiered at the Busan Film Festival earlier.

The date or the film's release in India is yet to be decided.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)