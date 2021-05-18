My Hero Academia Chapter 313: Will Lady Nagant capture Midoriya? Spoilers revealed

My Hero Academia Chapter 313 will release next week without any manga break. The fight between Izuku Midoriya and Lady Nagant is getting interesting and it's likely to continue in the upcoming chapter. In Chapter 313, we could also see AFO and Lady Nagant signing a deal to kill the heroes.

While AFO raids at Tartarus, he meets Lady Nagant. AFO has a request for Lady Nagant. AFO assumes a U.A. Academy student will abandon his friends and requests Lady Nagant to capture him. AFO explains capturing Midoriya will help Lady Nagant inch closer to her goal of bringing down the Hero Society.

My Hero Academia Chapter 313 might show Endeavor, Hawks and Best Jeanist are trying to save All Might before helping Deku in the battle with Lady Nagant.

According to My Hero Academia Chapter 313 theories, it's raining heavily and Deku is floating while Lady Nagant has Airwalk. But both of them are following each other. Suddenly Deku uses her smokescreen quirk to block her vision but it is likely that the smokescreen might not stay for long as it is raining heavily. However, Deku vs Lady Nagant battle should come to an end soon as it may be boring to the readers if it runs long.

Now fans are enthusiastically waiting to read My Hero Academia Chapter 313 to know how Deku will survive as he is in a dangerous position. Furthermore, another major cliffhanger of Chapter 312 will be solved in Chapter 313. In the last chapter, we saw that All Might's car exploded. The upcoming chapter would resolve who is behind the blast.

The spoilers for the Japanese manga My Hero Academia Chapter 313 will be out on Thursday, May 20, 2021. The raws for the manga chapter will come within two or three days.

The Japanese manga My Hero Academia Chapter 313 is scheduled for release on Sunday, May 23, 2021, and will be available live to the readers at 12noon EST.

Fans can read My Hero Academia Chapter 313 for free on VIZ media, Shonen Jump, and MangaPlus's official website and platforms. Keep a tab on Devdiscourse for more spoilers on Japanese manga and anime series.

