One Piece Chapter 1014: Will the Kaido vs. Luffy battle end & who will save Luffy?

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 17-05-2021 12:45 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 12:44 IST
One Piece Chapter 1014 will be on hiatus next week as mangaka Eiichiro Oda will take a break. Image Credit: One Piece / Facebook

Readers are waiting to devour One Piece Chapter 1014 as it will reveal major cliffhangers of the last chapters. It will focus on the most important part of the battle between Kaido and Luffy, which will end. Readers would not expect how dramatically it will end Straw Hat Pirates.

But sadly One Piece Chapter 1014 will be on hiatus next week as mangaka Eiichiro Oda will take a break. We have to wait a bit longer to see what happens to Straw Hat Pirates and Luffy after their loss. According to Net Blog Pro, Luffy would temporarily leave the battlefield and take a rest to regain his strength to fight against Kaido that will be continued for few upcoming One Piece Chapters.

Hopefully, One Piece Chapter 1014 would also show a mysterious person named Nine Hong Bao, who might come to save Luffy. Moreover, the daughter of Kaido of the Four Emperors, Yamato is ready to help Luffy in her way. Yamato left Momonosuke but the kids are getting weak. Although she has Shinobu to protect the kids, still it seems the enemy of the Kozuki Family, Kanjuro would take advantage of her absence. Kanjuro would also disguise as Oden or any other member of Nine Hong Bao to attack her. In the meantime, Kiku and Kinemon will arrive.

The spoilers for the One Piece Chapter 1014 release will also get delayed and are expected to out around Tuesday, May 25. Raws scans will be out two to three days before the official release date. Fans can read Chapter 1014 online for free from Shonen Jump, Viz Media, and MangaPlus apps and websites.

After the hiatus, the Japanese manga One Piece Chapter 1014 will drop on Sunday, May 30, 2021, at 11 am EST. It will also drop at different times worldwide, so the international audience can see it. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on Japanese manga releases.

