Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 149: Who will be the next Zenin Clan leader?

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 149 is likely to be more interesting than the previous chapters. The Japanese manga is releasing this Sunday without any hiatus.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 149 would focus on Zenin Clan who should be the next leader. Maki and Megumi will talk to the next clan leader. Maki approaches Megumi to be the new Zenin clan leader but she said before taking the responsibility, she has a long way to go and she wants to help her sister Mai.

Megumi asked why Maki is not taking the responsibility of being a tribe leader. Maki said he is incomplete and may not be capable enough to take accountability for the clan.

Megumi also feels that she is not that powerful to be a leader and take the responsibilities of the clan. Chapter 148 revealed the story of the Maki vs Ogi fight and their past. Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 149 will be dramatic and bring a thrill into the storyline. The spoiler and the title for the upcoming chapter are not out yet. The spoilers will be out around Thursday before its release.

Jujutsu Kaisen is serialized in Weekly Shonen Jump of Shueisha since March 2018. The Japanese manga is written and illustrated by Gege Akutami. Jujutsu Kaisen is the story of Yuji Itadori, who joins a secret organization of sorcerers to kill a powerful Curse named Ryomen Sukuna, of whom Yuji becomes the host.

All the living beings in the manga, radiate energy called Cursed Energy. This cursed energy emerges from negative emotions that flow throughout the body.

In general, people cannot control the flow of negative emotions in their mind and body, and as a result, they continuously lose Cursed Energy. The masters of the Cursed Technique, the Jujutsu Sorcerers are the people who can control the flow of Cursed Energy in their body.

The raws scans for Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 149 are usually made available two to three days before the manga release. Fans can read the Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 148 and other chapters for free when it comes out every Sunday from the official manga platforms including Viz Media / Shonen Jump and MangaPlus.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 149 is set to release on Sunday, May 23. Stay tuned for more spoilers on Japanese manga.

Also Read: Black Clover Chapter 293: Will Magna surrender to Dante?