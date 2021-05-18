Black Clover Chapter 293: Will Magna surrender to Dante?

Black Clover Chapter 293 is vital as it will reveal the result of the Magna vs. Zora fight. Fans are ardently waiting to know what the upcoming chapter has in store. The spoilers for Black Clover Chapter 293 will be out soon. The Japanese manga Black Clover was on a hiatus last Sunday so fans would get to read Chapter 293 on coming Sunday.

Black Clover Chapter 293 will showcase Dante vs Magna fight. The spoilers for the upcoming manga are likely to out on Thursday, May 20, 2021.

In Chapter 292, we got hints that Dante would defense Magna. Black Clover Chapter 293 will continue from the end and clear the cliffhangers of the last chapter. It seems Black Clover Chapter 293 will end the fight between Magna vs Zora. Their fighting will not last long.

It is likely that Noelle and Yuno will arrive on the battlefield. Fans are eagerly waiting to see the winner of the Noelle vs. Vanica battle.

Zora asks Magna to surrender but he said he will not give up and fight against Dante and Dark Triad until he wins. Black Clover Chapter 293 will also focus on Asta and Nacht who are still fighting with the bigger devils and the rest of the Black Bulls are on the way to join the fight.

In Black Clover Chapter 292, fans followed the Magna vs. Dante fight and saw the mere peasant defeating the Dark Triad leader by using 100 percent devil power. However, if the upcoming battle between Magna vs. Zora concludes in Black Clover Chapter 293, there would be a new twist in the manga.

The readers are waiting for nearly two weeks to get the detailed story of the upcoming chapter. The raw scans for Black Clover Chapter 293 will also get delayed as the manga is releasing late.

Black Clover Chapter 293 is set to release on Sunday, May 23, 2021, at 11 am EST. The raws and scans will be out within two to three days before the manga release. All the chapters of Black Clover are available online on MangaPlus and Viz Media apps and platforms.

Also Read: My Hero Academia Chapter 313: Will Lady Nagant capture Midoriya? Spoilers revealed