JJ Abrams, Matt Reeves and Bruce Timm to serve as EP on new Batman animated series

HBO Max and Cartoon Network have announced a new animated series on the iconic DC superhero Batman.Titled Batman Caped Crusader, the show will be executive produced by filmmakers JJ Abrams, Matt Reeves and Batman The Animated Series co-creator Bruce Timm, HBO Max said in a statement.Described as a reimagining of the Batman mythology, the show will be produced by Warner Bros Animation in collaboration with Abrams Bad Robot Productions and Reeves 6th Idaho banner.Batman Caped Crusader marks Timms return to the popular character in animated episodic television, which began with the Emmy Award-winning Batman The Animated Series.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 20-05-2021 09:55 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 09:55 IST
HBO Max and Cartoon Network have announced a new animated series on the iconic DC superhero Batman.

Titled ''Batman: Caped Crusader'', the show will be executive produced by filmmakers JJ Abrams, Matt Reeves and ''Batman: The Animated Series'' co-creator Bruce Timm, HBO Max said in a statement.

Described as a ''reimagining of the Batman mythology'', the show will be produced by Warner Bros Animation in collaboration with Abrams' Bad Robot Productions and Reeves' 6th & Idaho banner.

''Batman: Caped Crusader'' marks Timm's return to the popular character in animated episodic television, which began with the Emmy Award-winning ''Batman: The Animated Series''. ''We are beyond excited to be working together to bring this character back, to tell engrossing new stories in Gotham City. The series will be thrilling, cinematic and evocative of Batman's noir roots, while diving deeper into the psychology of these iconic characters. We cannot wait to share this new world,'' Abrams, Reeves and Timm said.

Reeves is currently working on the much-awaited ''The Batman'' movie, starring Robert Pattinson in the title role. The movie, which will also star Zoe Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard, Barry Keoghan, Andy Serkis, and Colin Farrell, will release in March 2022.

Abrams, known for directing ''Star Trek'' and ''Star Wars'' movies, will executive produce HBO Max's in-development ''Justice League Dark'' series.

