West Bengal Artists' Forum sets up 25-bed facility in Kolkata to help COVID-19 patients

Several artistes of West Bengal have come forward during the second wave of COVID-19 by setting up shelters for patients who cannot be hospitalised but need immediate oxygen support.

In one such initiative, the West Bengal Motion Picture Artists' Forum has set up a 25-bed facility in the Lake Gardens area of south Kolkata where members of the forum and their family members will get free treatment, office-bearer Shantilal Mukherjee said on Thursday.

The residents of the surrounding areas and technicians of the industry will also get the facility after producing their COVID report.

The facility, called 'Soumitra', in memory of late thespian Soumitra Chatterjee, has been opened at a badminton training centre with the help of a local club.

Popular celluloid actor Jisshu Sengupta and music composer Indradip Dasgupta have come forward to set up a safe home for COVID-19 patients at a music school in Lake Market area, also in south Kolkata, with support from Rashbehari MLA Debashis Kumar.

''Those having mild symptoms can be put up in the home where oxygen facilities will be provided to those who require it,'' Sengupta said.

There are 20 beds in the safe home.

THe initiative is being supported by social activists, business entrepreneurs and some reputed doctors.

Young actor Rwitobroto Mukherjee said, he and fellow actors Anirban Bhattacharya, Rahul Arunoday Banerjee, Joyraj Bhattacharjee and others will be hosting an online fundraising concert 'Bulaand Iraadein' on May 23 for running a community kitchen to cater to the weaker sections.

Four hundred people will be able to have lunch at Rs 20 a packet at the comminity kitchen.

