Hugh Dillon, Pha'rez Lass join Jeremy Renner in 'Mayor of Kingstown'

Mayor of Kingstown co-creator Hugh Dillon is set to double up as a series regular on the show, currently under production in Toronto.Dillons acting credits include TV series like Durham County, Flashpoint and Yellowstone.Other additions to the upcoming Paramount Plus project as series regulars are Claws actor Pharez Lass and Tobi Bamtefa of The Girlfriend Experience fame, reported Deadline.The trio join the already announced cast members Jeremy Renner, Diane Wiest, Emma Laird, Derek Webster and Taylor Handley.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 25-05-2021 15:17 IST | Created: 25-05-2021 15:17 IST
''Mayor of Kingstown'' co-creator Hugh Dillon is set to double up as a series regular on the show, currently under production in Toronto.

Dillon's acting credits include TV series like ''Durham County'', ''Flashpoint'' and ''Yellowstone''.

Other additions to the upcoming Paramount Plus project as series regulars are ''Claws'' actor Pha'rez Lass and Tobi Bamtefa of ''The Girlfriend Experience'' fame, reported Deadline.

The trio join the already announced cast members Jeremy Renner, Diane Wiest, Emma Laird, Derek Webster and Taylor Handley. Co-created by Taylor Sheridan (''Yellowstone'') and Dillon, ''Mayor of Kingstown'' follows the McLusky family, power brokers in Kingstown, Michigan, where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry. Tackling themes of systemic racism, corruption and inequality, the series provides a stark look at their attempt to bring order and justice to a town that has neither. Sheridan, Dillon, Renner, Antoine Fuqua, David Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari and Michael Friedman are attached to executive produce the series.

MTV Entertainment Studios, Sheridan's Bosque Ranch Productions and 101 Studios will produce ''Mayor of Kingstown''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

