Envoy Steve Witkoff's Pivotal Moscow Mission

Steve Witkoff, the United States envoy, is poised to embark on a critical mission to Moscow later on Thursday in a bid to bring an end to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. During his address at the World Economic Forum, Witkoff expressed optimism, indicating that discussions have almost reached a resolution, with just one issue remaining.

Speaking in Davos, Witkoff emphasized the importance of mutual cooperation. "If both sides want to solve this, we're going to get it solved," he affirmed, showcasing confidence that peace is within reach.

Furthermore, Witkoff underscored the economic significance of these discussions, suggesting that the creation of a tariff-free zone in Ukraine could be a 'game-changer' for the nation's economic landscape. This development could potentially stabilize and revitalize Ukraine's economy, fostering growth and international trade.

(With inputs from agencies.)