Left Menu

Envoy Steve Witkoff's Pivotal Moscow Mission

United States envoy Steve Witkoff is set to travel to Moscow to discuss ending the war in Ukraine, with negotiations reportedly down to one final issue. At the World Economic Forum, Witkoff highlighted the potential economic impact of establishing a tariff-free zone in Ukraine as transformative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Davos | Updated: 22-01-2026 12:46 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 12:46 IST
Envoy Steve Witkoff's Pivotal Moscow Mission
Steve Witkoff
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

Steve Witkoff, the United States envoy, is poised to embark on a critical mission to Moscow later on Thursday in a bid to bring an end to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. During his address at the World Economic Forum, Witkoff expressed optimism, indicating that discussions have almost reached a resolution, with just one issue remaining.

Speaking in Davos, Witkoff emphasized the importance of mutual cooperation. "If both sides want to solve this, we're going to get it solved," he affirmed, showcasing confidence that peace is within reach.

Furthermore, Witkoff underscored the economic significance of these discussions, suggesting that the creation of a tariff-free zone in Ukraine could be a 'game-changer' for the nation's economic landscape. This development could potentially stabilize and revitalize Ukraine's economy, fostering growth and international trade.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tennis Titans Triumph at Thrilling Australian Open

Tennis Titans Triumph at Thrilling Australian Open

 Global
2
Intense Anti-Naxal Operation in Jharkhand: CRPF's CoBRA Units in Action

Intense Anti-Naxal Operation in Jharkhand: CRPF's CoBRA Units in Action

 India
3
Denmark Stands Firm: Greenland's Sovereignty Sparks Global Debate

Denmark Stands Firm: Greenland's Sovereignty Sparks Global Debate

 Denmark
4
Governor Gehlot's Abrupt Exit Sparks Political Storm in Karnataka

Governor Gehlot's Abrupt Exit Sparks Political Storm in Karnataka

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026