House of the Dragon updates: Cast, plot & release date

House of the Dragon, the highly-anticipated medieval fantasy television series has commenced its filming in London, at Leavesden Studios on April 5, 2021. After this, they will also film in the United States and Spain. House of the Dragon is the first spin-off to the Game of Thrones, which concluded two years ago after creating waves on the internet.

Recently, Outlander actor Graham McTavish has confirmed the rumors that he has been cast in the Game of Thrones prequel series 'House of the Dragon.' He confirmed the news with the UK fashion magazine Stylist. Earlier,The Hollywood Reporter reported, while HBO has not disclosed the casting list, Graham McTavish was reportedly spotted with a character's costume on the shooting set.

Advertisement

"However, what role he will play in the eagerly anticipated fantasy series is being kept under wraps. McTavish's 'Outlander' co-star Sam Heughan was actually in the interview with McTavish and jokingly asked him, "Am I in [House of the Dragon]?" McTavish replied, "So far, no. And I have been waiting. ... I have to say 'Where is Sam?' because it's always in my contract now."

House of the Dragon stars Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower, Emma D'Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, Paddy Considine as King Viserys Targaryen, Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen, Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon aka the Sea Snake, Eve Best as Princess Rhaenys Velaryon, Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower, Sonoya Mizuno as Mysaria, and Fabien Frankel as Ser Criston Cole.

The Grammy Award-nominated Ramin Djawadi, the composer is returning to compose new music for House of the Dragon. He also created the Game of Thrones theme music, which is quite popular since 2011. Miguel Sapochnik and Ryan Condal will serve as executive producers and showrunners of House of the Dragon Season 1. George R. R. Martin will also join as executive producer along with Vince Gerardis and Casey Bloys.

House of the Dragon will reportedly follow the rise of House Targaryen after Aegon's Conquest. It will also cover up the events of the Targaryen Civil War commonly called Dance of the Dragons. Even the plot is said to be quite interesting and fascinating.

An adaption of the book Fire & Blood, House of the Dragon Season 1 is set 300 years before Game of Thrones and depicts the story of House Targaryen, the only family that survived the Doom of Valyria and fled to the Seven Kingdoms.

The synopsis for the prequel to Game of Thrones is not yet revealed. There is no exact release date for House of the Dragon, expected in 2022 on HBO, twitted by the official page. Stay tuned to get more updates on the drama. Check out the Twitter post below.

Also Read: Rick and Morty Season 5: Newly launched trailer reveals most of the plot