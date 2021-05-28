Vincenzo Season 2: Why fans think its renewal is just a matter of time

K-dramas have gained an enormous fanbase worldwide. Song Joong-Ki's Vincenzo has come to an end and dropped its final episode on May 2, 2021.

The highly-anticipated finale of Vincenzo achieved the highest viewership rating since the drama began. The drama is currently the 9th highest-rated drama in Korean cable television history and also the 6th highest-rated drama in the history of tvN.

Vincenzo features Song Joong-ki (as Vincenzo Cassano), Jeon Yeo-been (Hong Cha-young), and 2PM's Ok Taecyeon (Jang Jun-woo) in the lead. The story revolves around an Italian lawyer, Vincenzo Cassano who also happens to be a Mafia consigliere.

After a major conflict in his organization, Vincenzo flees to Korea with his childhood name Park Joo-Hyung and encounters Hong Cha-Young, a female lawyer. Park Joo-Hyung is originally from Korea but comes to Italy at age 8 after being adopted by an Italian family. Later, he would become a lawyer and Mafia consigliere by the name of Vincenzo Cassano.

The K-drama concludes with Vincenzo taking his revenge against the Babel Group head Jang Jun-woo and flies to an Island near Malta. But the gold is still with Hong Cha-young. Will he return to Korea to get the gold? This cliffhanger could be solved in Vincenzo Season 2 if it happens.

If Netflix comes with Vincenzo Season 2, definitely all the leads will return including Song Joong-Ki but unfortunately, in a recent interview with Sports Chosun (South Korean news agency), the actor confessed that he is not sure about the returning of the series with Season 2.

Furthermore, the actor said to Soompi, that currently, there are no discussions about Vincenzo Season 2. "I'm thankful that there seem to be many people who want it. It is unlikely that there will be any internal discussions about season two in the future," said Song Joong-Ki.

According to a theory, Vincenzo Season 2 will happen because Netflix has picked the K-drama for international viewership. Typically, when the streaming service picks a series for international streaming, it goes on to market it for years. The massive popularity of the K-drama may compel the makers to think twice before abandoning the possibility of a Season 2.

Currently, there are no updates on Vincenzo Season 2. Stay tuned to get more information on the upcoming South Korean Drama.

