The Penthouse Season 3 updates, actors hinted on plot

The K-drama The Penthouse: War in Life 2, which ended on April 2, 2021, had around 5.69 million viewers. The series received the 8th rank in the Top 50 Korean TV series per nationwide viewers. The Penthouse ha been already renewed for Seasons 2 and 3.

The filming for The Penthouse Season 3 was set to begin on April 27, 2021, and recently, SBS has revealed a behind-the-scenes video of the script reading session of The Penthouse Season 3. The video starts with the actors entering into the room hugging and waving each other. The stars welcome The Penthouse Season 3's newly joined actors Park Ho-san and On Joo-wan.

Uhm Ki-joon who played the role of Joo Dan-tae, a successful businessman had his birthday on the script reading day. The entire cast wished him and sand "Happy Birthday" for him, as translated by Soompi.

What fans can expect from The Penthouse: War in Life 3?

On The Penthouse Season 3 script reading session Lee Tae Bin comments that [Season 3] could be more fun than Season 1 and 2. "…..so please look forward to it lots," said Lee.

Han Ji-hyun added, "It's a continuous sequence of really fun, scary, and confusing situations. Please look forward to Season 3 lots. See you then!"

Kim So-yeon, who recently bagged the 57th Baeksang Arts Awards for her role as Cheon Seo-jin in the K-drama, hinted at the plot of The Penthouse Season 3.

She stated the script is "so shocking, thrilling, and fun, but my expectations are even higher now that I've heard it read out loud in the actual voices. Please look forward to it lots, and I will work hard too."

In an interview, (translated by Tatler) Kim So-yeon, disclose how she will be portrayed in Penthouse Season 3.

"Wouldn't Cheon Seo-jin be released from prison early? Even though she shouldn't be? I think she might let go of everything but hold on to the Cheong Ah Foundation no matter what," said the actress.

The Penthouse says the story of a luxury penthouse apartment with 100 floors, where rich families live at Hera Palace. The people living at the palace are ambitious and have dark secrets.

The story highlights the solidarity and revenge of women who become evil to protect themselves and their children. The Penthouse Season 3 will begin where Season 2 ended. The third season will be the end of the final part of the South Korean drama.

Who are the cast of Penthouse Season 3?

Main Role

Kim So-yeon, (Cheon Seo Jin),

Eugene (Oh Yoon-hee),

Lee Ji-ah (Lee Ji Ah)

Supporting Role

Uhm Ki-joon (Joo Dan-tae / Mr. Baek),

Yoon Jong-hoon (Ha Yoon-chul),

Shin Eun-kyung (Kang Ma-ri),

Yoon Joo-hee (Go Sang-ah),

Bong Tae-kyu (Lee Kyu-jin),

Park Eun-seok (Gu Ho-dong/Logan Lee),

Ahn Yeon-hong (Jin Bun-hong, Eun Byul's personal tutor),

Kim Dong-kyu (Secretary Jo),

Kim Hyun-soo (Bae Ro-na, Yoon Hee's daughter),

Kim Young-dae (Joo Seok-hoon, Dan Tae & Soo Ryun's son),

Jin Ji-hee (Yoo Jenny, Ma Ri's daughter)

Lee Tae-vin (Lee Min-hyeok, Gyu Jin & Sang Ah's son),

Han Ji-hyun (Joo Seok-kyung, Dan Tae & Soo Ryun's daughter),

Choi Ye-bin (Ha Eun-byeol, Seo Jin & Yoon Chul's daughter), and

Ha Do-kwon (Ma Doo-ki, A high-end opera teacher)

