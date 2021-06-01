Rachel Bay Jones joins Chuck Lorre's CBS comedy 'United States Of Al'

Television personality and actor Rachel Bay Jones is set to star for a recurring role on the second season of CBS' comedy 'The United States of Al', starring Adhir Kalyan and Parker Young, from Chuck Lorre, David Goetsch and Maria Ferrari. According to Deadline, created and written by Goetsch and Ferrari, 'The United States Of Al' is about the friendship between Riley (Young), a Marine combat veteran struggling to readjust to civilian life in Ohio, and Awalmir (Al) (Kalyan), the Interpreter who served with his unit in Afghanistan and has arrived to start a new life in America. It also stars Kelli Goss, Dean Norris and Elizabeth Alderfer.

Jones will be playing Lois, a divorcee who catches Art's (Norris) eye. Her character will be introduced in Thursday's episode. Goetsch and Ferrari, Lorre, Reza Aslan and Mahyad Tousi are executive producers for Warner Bros. Television and Chuck Lorre Productions. Jones is best known for originating the role of Heidi Hansen in the Original Broadway Cast of 'Dear Evan Hansen', for which she received a Tony Award, Emmy Award, Grammy Award, Lucille Lortel Award, and Drama League Nomination for her performance.

She most recently appeared on Amazon's 'Panic' and also was seen on ABC's 'Modern Family', CBS' 'God Friended Me', in the Lucas Hedges-Julia Roberts film 'Ben Is Back', and 'Critical Thinking' from John Leguizamo. She'll also be seen in a recurring role on the second season of 'Why Women Kill' on Paramount+. (ANI)

