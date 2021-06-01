Left Menu

Rachel Bay Jones joins Chuck Lorre's CBS comedy 'United States Of Al'

Television personality and actor Rachel Bay Jones is set to star for a recurring role on the second season of CBS' comedy 'The United States of Al', starring Adhir Kalyan and Parker Young, from Chuck Lorre, David Goetsch and Maria Ferrari.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 01-06-2021 22:37 IST | Created: 01-06-2021 22:37 IST
Rachel Bay Jones joins Chuck Lorre's CBS comedy 'United States Of Al'
Rachel Bay Jones (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Television personality and actor Rachel Bay Jones is set to star for a recurring role on the second season of CBS' comedy 'The United States of Al', starring Adhir Kalyan and Parker Young, from Chuck Lorre, David Goetsch and Maria Ferrari. According to Deadline, created and written by Goetsch and Ferrari, 'The United States Of Al' is about the friendship between Riley (Young), a Marine combat veteran struggling to readjust to civilian life in Ohio, and Awalmir (Al) (Kalyan), the Interpreter who served with his unit in Afghanistan and has arrived to start a new life in America. It also stars Kelli Goss, Dean Norris and Elizabeth Alderfer.

Jones will be playing Lois, a divorcee who catches Art's (Norris) eye. Her character will be introduced in Thursday's episode. Goetsch and Ferrari, Lorre, Reza Aslan and Mahyad Tousi are executive producers for Warner Bros. Television and Chuck Lorre Productions. Jones is best known for originating the role of Heidi Hansen in the Original Broadway Cast of 'Dear Evan Hansen', for which she received a Tony Award, Emmy Award, Grammy Award, Lucille Lortel Award, and Drama League Nomination for her performance.

She most recently appeared on Amazon's 'Panic' and also was seen on ABC's 'Modern Family', CBS' 'God Friended Me', in the Lucas Hedges-Julia Roberts film 'Ben Is Back', and 'Critical Thinking' from John Leguizamo. She'll also be seen in a recurring role on the second season of 'Why Women Kill' on Paramount+. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cyprus closes its airspace to Belarus airlines, flights

Cyprus closes its airspace to Belarus airlines, flights

 Cyprus
2
Chad accuses Central African Republic troops of war crime

Chad accuses Central African Republic troops of war crime

 Senegal
3
World News Roundup: Belarusian opposition leader believes blogger tortured; Air France cancels flights as Russia withholds clearance and more

World News Roundup: Belarusian opposition leader believes blogger tortured; ...

 Global
4
Scientists fabricate device that mimics human brain cognitive actions

Scientists fabricate device that mimics human brain cognitive actions

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021