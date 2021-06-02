Lata Mangeshkar remembers legendary actor Raj Kapoor on his 33rd death anniversary

Left Menu

Veteran playback singer Lata Mangeshkar on Wednesday paid tribute to the 'great showman' and legendary actor Raj Kapoor on the his 33rd death anniversary.

Veteran playback singer Lata Mangeshkar on Wednesday paid tribute to the 'great showman' and legendary actor Raj Kapoor on the his 33rd death anniversary. The 91-year-old singer took to Twitter and posted a monochromatic video of Kapoor as he sings 'Aye Bhai Zara Dekh Ke Chalo' from a 1970 philosophical -drama starring Raj Kapoor.

The two-minute-forty-one-seconds video sees the 'Awaara' actor delivering a lively performance in front of an audience and a group of musicians. He is seen cherishing his performance and dancing in between the performance. The Bharat Ratna Awardee penned a note lauding the singing skills of the late actor. She wrote in Hindi, "Aaj mahan nirmaata,nirdeshak aur abhineta Raj Kapoor ji ki punyatithi hai. Raj ji bahut accha gaate the, unhe sangeet ki acchi samajh thi. Meri unko vinamra shraddhanjali" (Today marks the death anniversary of a great producer, director Raj Kapoor. He used to sing very nicely and he had a good understanding of music. I pay a humble tribute to him).

"Miss you," she captioned the Instagram video clip. Raj Kapoor's first on-screen appearance was at the age of nine. He had featured in the 1935 film 'Inquilab'. His major break in the industry in a lead role was in the film 'Neel Kamal' (1947) opposite Madhubala. In 1948, he established his own studio -- RK Films.

Speaking of the evergreen actor's personal life, he got married to Krishna Kapoor in 1946. They had five children -- Randhir, Ritu, Rishi, Rima and Rajiv Kapoor. Rishi, Ritu and Rajiv are no more. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

