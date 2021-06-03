My Hero Academia Chapter 315 spoilers: Deku to take on Overhaul

My Hero Academia Chapter 315 is the latest section to be out this Sunday without any manga break. Deku vs. Lady Nagant's fight is on the peak. Meanwhile, fans are waiting to see what the future has in store for Deku. The spoilers for Chapter 315 will be out any time this week.

In My Hero Academia Chapter 315, fans would see the involvement of Chisaki (also known as Overhaul). Deku will see Overhaul with Lady Nagant. The situation is getting worse and now Deku has to stop Nagant to save Overhaul.

My Hero Academia Chapter 314 ends with Overhaul working alongside Lady Nagant and simply ignoring Deku. The upcoming Chapter might show Overhaul comes face to face with Deku and Overhaul might come out from his trauma. My Hero Academia Chapter 315 would also show a small interaction between these two.

According to theories, My Hero Academia Chapter 315 will show Deku might unlock his final quirk to save Chisaki from Lady Nagant. According to Blocktoro, most fan theories are saying that the final quirk could be some form of a shield as it makes sense for Deku to have a protective feature too.

Chapter 315 will also reveal that Izuku Midoriya is not the killer and he is known for saving lives. Predictions say Deku will have a shield that can save Overhaul from the bullets or Deku can use Black Whip to avert the bullets.

The Japanese manga My Hero Academia Chapter 315 is scheduled for release on Sunday, June 6, 2021, and will be available live to the readers at noon EST.

Fans can read My Hero Academia Chapter 314 for free on VIZ media, Shonen Jump, and MangaPlus's official website and platforms. Keep a tab on Devdiscourse for more spoilers on Japanese manga and anime series.

