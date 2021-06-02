Violet Evergarden Season 2: Will it ever happen? Know in detail!

Violet Evergarden dropped its finale with 13 episodes on April 5, 2018. The Japanese anime series hit home with many and was critically acclaimed, thanks to its captivating storyline. It was reported earlier that the series developers having a plan for Violet Evergarden Season 2.

According to several online news portal reports published last year, Kyoto Animation is currently working on the scripts. But the production is halted due to the pandemic. However, the makers are tight-lipped on it. Although there is no updates for Season 2, but fans think there is a possibility for the series to return with the second season. They believe Season 1 is not the end of the series.

Advertisement

Violet Evergarden is a story that says about Auto Memory Dolls; people initially employed by a scientist named Dr. Orland to assist his blind wife Mollie in writing her novels, and later hired by other people who needed their services.

The story follows Violet Evergarden's journey to make her way into society after the war is over. The first season mostly shows Violet on the battlefield. She successfully managed to defeat the enemies without killing them. While trying to adapt herself to society, she is no longer a soldier, and to understand the last words of her guardian and mentor, Major Gilbert had told her "I Love You."

Also Read: Raya and the Last Dragon 2: Kelly Marie Tran hinted at its possibilities

Fans are wondering if Major Gilbert will be seen in Violet Evergarden Season 2 through flashbacks as he was executed in the first season. Although it's still unclear whether Major Gilbert is dead or not.

However, if Violet Evergarden Season 2 happens, the main cast might return to voiceover the characters including Yui Ishikawa as Violet, Daisuke Namikawa as Gilbert Boganwilia, Kyle McCarley as Claudia, Minor Chihara as Erica.

Violet Evergarden series is taken from the Japanese light novel written by Kana Akatsuki and illustrated by Akiko Takase. Shinichiro Hatta, Shinichi Nakamura, Kazusa Umeda, and Shigeru Saito were the producers of the series.

There are two more movies of the same franchise – Eternity and the Auto Memory Doll and Violet Evergarden: The Movie, which was released in 2019 and 2020 respectively.

Right now there is no official confirmation on the making of Violet Evergarden Season 2. But the creators did not cancel it officially. Stay tuned to get more updates.

Also Read: Confidential Assignment 2: Star cast confirmed & filming started