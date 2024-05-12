Left Menu

Ancelotti priortizes Champions League final amidst impending Mbappé transfer

Carlo Ancelotti, coach of Real Madrid, is prioritizing the upcoming Champions League final over speculation linking Kylian Mbappé to his team. Mbappé has confirmed his departure from PSG, but Ancelotti maintains his focus on the present. PSG coach Luis Enrique respects Mbappé's decision and wishes him well. Despite previous interest, Madrid has yet to officially confirm Mbappé's destination.

Carlo Ancelotti says that with his Real Madrid eyeing another European Cup he has no time to consider the possibility of coaching Kylian Mbappé next season.

At least not yet.

Giving his first news conference since Mbappé confirmed on Friday he will be leaving Paris Saint-Germain, Ancelotti faced the inevitable question of if he could confirm his destination was Madrid.

Ancelotti said the only thing he wants he and his team to think about is the June 1 Champions League final against Borussia Dortmund.

"(Mbappé's future) is not a subject I think about now," Ancelotti said on Saturday after Madrid's Spanish league win at Granada. "Until June 1 we know exactly what we need to focus on." Mbappé announced his final home game for PSG will be on Sunday against Toulouse.

PSG coach Luis Enrique said on Saturday his star forward "still has not said where he is going, but we all believe it's clear." Enrique wished him well, in any case.

"I understand and comprehend his decision," the Spanish coach said. "It has been seven years. He is a club legend. He has given everything to the club, and the club has given everything to him. I wish him the best in the future." Madrid has long been linked to the France forward. PSG turned down a bid of 180 million euros from Madrid for Mbappé in 2021. Earlier this year, the player told PSG he's leaving at the end of the season.

