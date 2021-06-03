The Curse of Oak Island: Gary Drayton hinted on Season 9

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 dropped its finale on May 4, 2021, on History Channel. Throughout Season 8 Rick, Marty and their team tried to solve the 224-year-old treasure mystery of the Oak Island. The show has already developed a cult-following among reality series lovers, and those who have been following it are curious is a Season 9 is on the cards.

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 ends with the Lagina brothers getting closer to the exact area of the money pit. They are convinced that their theories are working right. It seems The Curse of Oak Island Season 9 will show the Laginas finally discovering the buried treasure.

But fans are wondering when The Curse of Oak Island Season 9 will release. While it is too early to predict its renewal, some viewers believe that it is only a matter of time before the official announcement for The Curse of Oak Island Season 9 comes.

Since the eighth season showed the Laginas getting closer to discovering the hidden treasure, one theory believes there has to be a season 9, if only to bring the story to its natural ending.

Actor Gary Drayton (nickname: "Metal Detecting Ninja"), who is one of the team members of The Curse of Oak Island series recently told the History Channel that Season 8 has been the most productive edition ever. He commented, "It's going to go down in the history books as one of the most productive seasons we've ever had on Oak Island."

"We have discovered more this year than we could have ever dreamed of finding. It has been a fantastic year."

Drayton also hinted at the possibility of a Season 9. "There are certain legends about Oak Island. You hear about legendary objects connected to [the island] and we got to hold some of these legendary Oak Island objects in our hands this year. That is pretty special. Fans are going to love it. [It] is bloody fantastic," said the actor.

Therefore, the possibility of The Curse of Oak Island Season 9 is high. The last season was renewed in late September 2020 and released on November 10, 2020. The season ran up to May 4 with a total 25 episodes. If we go by records, a new season is released every November, therefore if the series is renewed with Season 9 in September 2021, we can expect The Curse of Oak Island Season 9 to release in late 2021 or early 2022.

Currently, there is no official announcement on The Curse of Oak Island Season 9. Stat tuned to get more information on the reality series.

