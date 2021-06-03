American Gods Season 4 canceled but show might return in a new form

The fantasy series American Gods dropped its finale on March 21, 2021, on Starz. The third season ends with a huge cliffhanger to be solved in American Gods Season 4. But fans were shocked when they heard that the show has been canceled after the third season.

After airing American Gods Season 3 on Starz a spokesperson told to Deadline "American Gods will not return for a fourth season. Everyone at Starz is grateful to the dedicated cast and crew, and our partners at Fremantle who brought author and executive producer Neil Gaiman's ever-relevant story to life that speaks to the cultural climate of our country."

Although the American Gods' cancellation is not so surprising as the production was in trouble since 2019. Several actors left the production, and the series has been seen helmed by four directors in the last three seasons.

The cancellation of American Gods Season 4 came as a shocker, as earlier it was reported that Season 3 is not the end of the series. There would be American Gods Season 4; assured the author Neil Gaiman, whose novel American Gods is taken for the series. Several reports confirmed that Neil Gaiman and showrunner Charles H. Eglee were making a plan for Season 4 and drafting the storyline. Moreover, Charles H Eglee was chosen as the showrunner for the fourth season.

Despite the cancellation, there is a chance that the show could get a TV movie. Neil Gaiman hinted the show could get a new life once again. Therefore, fans should keep patience. Neil Gaiman said on Twitter, It's definitely not dead."

"I'm grateful to the team at Starz for the American Gods journey so far. Fremantle (who make AG) are committed to finishing the story that began in episode one, and right now we're all just waiting to see which way forward is best, and who it'll be with."

A spokesperson for Fremantle added (via Deadline): "Fremantle is committed to completing the epic journey that is American Gods, one of TV's most inclusive series with the most amazing fans across the globe. With Neil Gaiman and this fantastic cast and crew, we are exploring all options to continue to tell this magnificent story."

As of now it is not officially confirmed whether the series will get a TV movie or an event series.Stay tuned to get more updates on the Hollywood series!

