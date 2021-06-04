ANNOUCEMENT OF SIMSIM CINEMA - An OTT platform, buffet of global content, owned by Iftekhar Alam

SIMSIM and chill anyone? 4th June 2021, in Mumbai - After Hotstar, Amazon Prime and Netflix, SIMSIM CINEMA, an international OTT platform is making its inroads to India with its vision to focus on the global viewership and treat its viewers with quality and quantity both. SIMSIM CINEMA is perhaps one of the few salient examples of a major entertainment OTT platform that has not only leaned into, but dived headfirst into its global content strategy. On the winding road SIMSIM CINEMA is journeying towards establishing itself as the go-to entertainment service provider for the vast portion of the world’s population. As their subscription numbers climb, the platform leans towards a novel strategy that would help them continue to grow as they expand internationally; produce local-language content specifically geared for the viewers in the different territories. The emergence of SIMSIM CINEMA, India has exposed OTT viewers to the premium International content in different languages apart from Hollywood and Bollywood. Apart from their extensive Bollywood library, their international selection features award winning content. Iftekhar Alam is definitely one of the elite names in the business. He undoubtedly has the highly coveted quality of a being respected dramatic thespian. In addition to his merit in different fields of entertainment, he launches an OTT platform “SIMSIM CINEMA”, an amalgamation of entertainment with future technologies. Headquarters in Singapore, SIMSIM CINEMA is committed to provide its viewers the best content for their entertainment needs, a high-quality video-on-demand OTT streaming platform! It gives viewers the freedom to watch whatever, whenever and wherever they want. There is unlimited diverse content; one can easily watch it on any smart device by just having an internet connection. They have numerous contents in a vast array of genres like action, romance, thriller etc. Viewers can stream their best liked movies, short films, web series as well as music on SIMSIM CINEMA! Iftekhar Alam, owner of SIMSIM CINEMA says “SIMSIM CINEMA features entertaining, uplifting content that combines excellent storytelling and superior talents of various media fields. We live in an age where entertainment is just a tap away especially during COVID. We are a progressive civilisation, seeking opportunities to expand in every field. SIMSIM CINEMA features diverse and quality content.” Since a few years India has been seeing an explosion of OTT platforms, it will be interesting to see how SIMSIM CINEMA’S ENTRY is going to challenge the competition of providing superior content in the cost which anybody and everybody can afford.” PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)