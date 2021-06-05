'Mission: Impossible 7' back in news: filming halted over positive COVID test just days after Prabhas jive

It seems like Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible 7 is always on the front page. The latest news is that the production of the film has been halted after a crew member tested positive for COVID -19. The filming for the action-packed movie was underway in the U.K. when the positive test occurred. It is still not clear how many crew members have been tested positive but the production will remain closed until June 14, confirmed a Paramount spokesperson.

"We have temporarily halted production on Mission: Impossible 7 until June 14th, due to positive coronavirus test results during routine testing. We are following all safety protocols and will continue to monitor the situation," the spokesperson said in a statement to Variety.

Just days before this, Mission: Impossible 7 came in the news, especially in India, after several reports claimed that the Indian superstar and Baahubali actor Prabhas has been roped in to play an important role in Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible 7.

The reports also claimed that Prabhas met the director of Mission Impossible 7, Christopher McQuarrie, while shooting in Italy for Radhe Shyam. However, Christopher later rubbished those reports. The director of the upcoming action spy film responded to a curious fan, who asked about the South Indian superstar Prabhas's involvement in Mission Impossible 7. Answering the tweet, Christopher McQuarrie wrote, "While he's a very talented man, we've never met. Welcome to the internet."

Last year in February, filming of Mission: Impossible 7 had to be stopped in Italy due to the virus outbreak in the country. The movie was scheduled to be shot for three weeks in Venice but the plans were put on hold. Production resumed in September, with filming taking place in Italy and Norway before moving to London in early December.

Last year in December, when Tom Cruise returned to the Longcross production floor after the Christmas break, he was spotted yelling at the Mission: Impossible 7 film crew for not following social distancing norms in the film set. The recording of his yelling released by The Sun went viral on the internet.

At the time, the actor was shooting for Mission: Impossible 7 at Warner Bros. Studios in Hertfordshire, England. He noticed two crew members violating social distancing norms by standing close to each other.

He started shouting and said, "if I see you do it again, you're f**king gone. And if anyone on this crew does it, that's it — and you too and you too. And you, don't you ever f***ing do it again."

Mission Impossible 7 is directed and written by Christopher McQuarrie and is scheduled to be released in the United States on May 27, 2022.

