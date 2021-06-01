Indiana Jones 5: Indy to take on Mads Mikkelsen’s villain in 60s space?

Indiana Jones is returning to theatres after a long gap of 13 years. After the release of 'Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull' in 2018, a fifth sequel is under development, and the franchise director James Mangold hinted the film might be set in the 1960s.

Harrison Ford is back to play his iconic role Indy. In the last installment, viewers saw the title character traveled throughout different countries. The adventure lover Indiana Jones traveled to Peru, Nepal, Egypt, the USA, China, India, Italy, Austria, Germany, Turkey, and Brazil.

Recently a rumor is doing the rounds that Indiana Jones 5 will reunite the adventurer with his old enemies, the Nazis, through their involvement in the 60s Space Race. Back in January, James Mangold hinted that Indiana Jones will travel in search of Fountain of Youth and the film would be set in 1960s New York City.

We already shared earlier, the Danish actor Mads Mikkelsen has joined Indiana Jones 5.

Recently, The Iluminerdi reported, Mads Mikkelsen's character will be playing the villain in the untitled Indiana Jones 5. He will be playing the role of a NAZI scientist enlisted in NASA by the United States government to work on the space agency's moon landing initiative.

Furthermore, fans would see Shaunette Renee Wilson playing Mads Mikkelsen's character's CIA, who will be responsible for babysitting. The site also reported that Mads Mikkelsen's villain's character will be accompanied by a female, who's described as "an evil and brutal killer."

Although it's unclear, Scarlett Johansson could play as the female villain. Because a week back it was reported that Scarlett Johansson to play a villain in Indiana Jones 5.

So, if we gather all the pieces of news we can get a hint of a plot. As NASA's Apollo 11 landed on the moon in 1969, and according to Mangold's hints Indianan Jones 5 would be set in the 1960 space race. That means Indiana Jones 5 is taking place a decade after the events of "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull," which is set in 1957, and Indy will clash with Soviet agents working under Irina Spalko.

In an interview with Collider Mads Mikkelsen shared his views about the Indiana Jones 5 script.

"I'm very, very excited about it… I rewatched Raiders of the Lost Ark the other day, it is so well-done and so charming, and it's such great storytelling. So yes it's a great honor to be part of that franchise that I grew up with… I'm in a lucky position where they let me read the script before. And yes, it was everything I wished it to be, so that was just great."

Indiana Jones 5 is under development and will be directed by James Mangold. Steven Spielberg, Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall, and Rayne Roberts are the producers of the fifth installment.

Indiana Jones 5 is set to premiere in theaters on July 29, 2022. Stay tuned to Devdicourse to get more updates on Hollywood movies.

