Left Menu

National award-winning film director Buddhadeb Dasgupta dies at 77

His death comes as a great loss for the film fraternity. It is a great loss for all of us. PTI SUS BDC BDC

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 10-06-2021 10:28 IST | Created: 10-06-2021 10:28 IST
National award-winning film director Buddhadeb Dasgupta dies at 77
  • Country:
  • India

Eminent film director Buddhadeb Dasgupta died at his residence here early on Thursday due to old-age related ailments, family members said.

He was 77.

Dasgupta is survived by his wife and two daughters from his previous marriage.

The national award-winning director was having kidney ailments for a long time and undergoing dialysis twice a week regularly, family members said.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee condoled his death.

''Saddened at the passing away of eminent filmmaker Buddhadeb Dasgupta. Through his works, he infused lyricism into the language of cinema. His death comes as a great loss for the film fraternity. Condolences to his family, colleagues and admirers,'' Banerjee said on Twitter.

Condoling his death, filmmaker Goutam Ghosh said, ''Buddha da was making films, writing articles and active despite failing health. He had directed Tope and Urojahaz even when he was not well. It is a great loss for all of us.'' PTI SUS BDC BDC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dam levels in integrated Vaal River System fall

Dam levels in integrated Vaal River System fall

South Africa
2
Devendra Kumar resigns from directorship of SBI Cards and Payment Services

Devendra Kumar resigns from directorship of SBI Cards and Payment Services

 India
3
Science News Roundup: French lecturer reaches for stars with astronaut application; China's Shenzhen dangles financial incentives to spur satellite sector and more

Science News Roundup: French lecturer reaches for stars with astronaut appli...

 Global
4
Germany to extend aid for companies hit by COVID-19 - source

Germany to extend aid for companies hit by COVID-19 - source

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021