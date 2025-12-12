Political Tensions Rise as BJP MLA Criticizes Mamata Banerjee
BJP MLA Ajay Chandrakar criticizes West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's remarks on Union Home Minister Amit Shah. He predicts the end of her political career, emphasizing Shah's importance and suggesting Banerjee's threats are obsolete. Banerjee, meanwhile, plans a protest over alleged election roll exclusions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 12-12-2025 16:41 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 16:41 IST
- Country:
- India
In a heated exchange of political jabs, senior BJP MLA from Chhattisgarh, Ajay Chandrakar, criticized West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her comments on Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
Chandrakar condemned Banerjee's language, equating her to mythical demons, suggesting that her political career was nearing its end due to her remarks and diminishing influence.
Meanwhile, Banerjee escalated tensions by labeling Shah 'dangerous' and threatening to protest if voter's names were unjustly removed from electoral rolls in West Bengal.
(With inputs from agencies.)
