Political Tensions Rise as BJP MLA Criticizes Mamata Banerjee

In a heated exchange of political jabs, senior BJP MLA from Chhattisgarh, Ajay Chandrakar, criticized West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her comments on Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Chandrakar condemned Banerjee's language, equating her to mythical demons, suggesting that her political career was nearing its end due to her remarks and diminishing influence.

Meanwhile, Banerjee escalated tensions by labeling Shah 'dangerous' and threatening to protest if voter's names were unjustly removed from electoral rolls in West Bengal.

(With inputs from agencies.)