Michael Pena boards Owen Wilson-led action movie 'Secret Headquarters'

Narcos actor Michael Pena is set to star alongside Owen Wilson in Paramount Pictures family action film Secret Headquarters. Directer duo Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman will be helming the film, which also features actors Walker Scobell, Momona Tamada, Keith L.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 12-06-2021 18:20 IST | Created: 12-06-2021 18:20 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

''Narcos'' actor Michael Pena is set to star alongside Owen Wilson in Paramount Pictures' family action film ''Secret Headquarters''. Directer duo Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman will be helming the film, which also features actors Walker Scobell, Momona Tamada, Keith L. Williams, Abby James Witherspoon and Kezii Curtis.

According to Deadline Joost and Schulman are writing the current draft of the movie along with Josh Koenigsberg. The story is based on an original screenplay by ''Thor: Ragnarok'' writer Christopher Yost.

It centres on a kid who discovers the secret headquarters of the world’s most powerful superhero hidden beneath his home and must defend it with his group of friends when villains attack. Details about Pena's character are being kept under wraps. Jerry Bruckheimer will produce the project via his Bruckheimer Films.

''Secret Headquarters'' is scheduled to hit the theatres on August 12, 2022.

