Teen returns after Army training, villagers accord grand welcome

Akhilesh Chakravarty 18 was selected in the Army and returned to his native Kishanpur village on Sunday post training, prompting residents there to welcome him on a flower-decked bullock cart.This is a proud moment for the village so we decided to welcome him on a bedecked bullock cart, along with people beating drums etc. Akhilesh is the first person from Kishanpur to get selected in the Army, social worker and local resident Rajendra Singh said.

PTI | Chattarpur | Updated: 14-06-2021 19:45 IST | Created: 14-06-2021 19:45 IST
A video of a village welcoming a teen resident who returned after Army training in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district went viral on social media on Monday. Akhilesh Chakravarty (18) was selected in the Army and returned to his native Kishanpur village on Sunday post training, prompting residents there to welcome him on a flower-decked bullock cart.

''This is a proud moment for the village so we decided to welcome him on a bedecked bullock cart, along with people beating drums etc. Women performed aarti as well and prayers were offered in a temple. Akhilesh is the first person from Kishanpur to get selected in the Army,'' social worker and local resident Rajendra Singh said.

