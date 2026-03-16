Bribery Scandal Unfolds: Army Major and Hospital Exec Arrested

In a significant crackdown on corruption, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has apprehended a retired Army major and an executive associated with a private hospital over a Rs 3 lakh bribery case. Officials reported that Major Ashish Shakya and Bijendra Singh were detained following a strategic trap set by the agency.

The investigation revealed that Major Shakya, acting in concert with Felix Hospital representatives, was involved in referring patients to the Noida-based private facility under dubious pretenses. The federal agency conducted searches across multiple locations, resulting in the discovery of incriminating documents and digital records.

Allegations suggest that the accused routinely demanded hefty bribes for facilitating patient referrals. The arrests underscore the ongoing efforts to tackle corruption within the Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS) in Uttar Pradesh, as stated by a CBI spokesperson.