Left Menu

Court Quashes FIR Against Army Officer In Consensual Relationship Case

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has dismissed an FIR alleging an Army officer raped a policewoman by deceit, finding the relationship consensual. The complaint seemed to be a pressure tactic, said Justice Vinay Saraf. The FIR lacked evidence of deception or intimidation, leading to its quashing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jabalpur | Updated: 16-03-2026 20:42 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 20:42 IST
Court Quashes FIR Against Army Officer In Consensual Relationship Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has quashed an FIR against a married Army officer accused of raping a policewoman under false pretenses of marriage. Justice Vinay Saraf's March 11 ruling recognized the relationship as consensual and suggested the complaint was a pressure tactic following a fallout between the parties.

Highlighting the lack of evidence for deception or intimidation, the court found no criminal component under the alleged sections of the BNS. Observing the duration and nature of the relationship, the bench dismissed claims of false promises, emphasizing a consensual bond.

The FIR, which claimed deceit and threats by the Army officer, was filed after discovering his marital status and simultaneous relations with other women. The complaint originated from events dating as far back as December 2012 and continued until allegations surfaced in 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Wall Street Surges: Meta's AI Layoffs Drive Market Rally Amidst Global Tensions

Wall Street Surges: Meta's AI Layoffs Drive Market Rally Amidst Global Tensi...

 Global
2
Brothers Under Investigation for Antisemitic Attack Plot in France

Brothers Under Investigation for Antisemitic Attack Plot in France

 France
3
Gulf Tensions Spike Oil Prices Amid Global Inflation Concerns

Gulf Tensions Spike Oil Prices Amid Global Inflation Concerns

 Global
4
Delhi's New Flood Control Centre: A Step Towards Better Monsoon Preparedness

Delhi's New Flood Control Centre: A Step Towards Better Monsoon Preparedness

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How ADB’s Innovation Challenge Is Testing Technologies for Real-World Problems

China Eyes Smarter Tax Enforcement Through AI and Structured Risk Analysis

Namibia Launches Development Strategy to Boost Jobs, Skills and Infrastructure

New Cooling Strategy Helps MENA Countries Balance Rising Heat and Climate Targets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026