Court Quashes FIR Against Army Officer In Consensual Relationship Case

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has quashed an FIR against a married Army officer accused of raping a policewoman under false pretenses of marriage. Justice Vinay Saraf's March 11 ruling recognized the relationship as consensual and suggested the complaint was a pressure tactic following a fallout between the parties.

Highlighting the lack of evidence for deception or intimidation, the court found no criminal component under the alleged sections of the BNS. Observing the duration and nature of the relationship, the bench dismissed claims of false promises, emphasizing a consensual bond.

The FIR, which claimed deceit and threats by the Army officer, was filed after discovering his marital status and simultaneous relations with other women. The complaint originated from events dating as far back as December 2012 and continued until allegations surfaced in 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)