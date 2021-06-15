Left Menu

'Lagaan' clocks 20 years: Here are some rare pics of Aamir Khan attending Oscar ceremony

Ashutosh Gowariker-directorial 'Lagaan

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 15-06-2021 14:06 IST | Created: 15-06-2021 14:06 IST
'Lagaan' clocks 20 years: Here are some rare pics of Aamir Khan attending Oscar ceremony
Lagaan (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ashutosh Gowariker-directorial 'Lagaan: Once Upon a Time in India' was the third Indian film to be nominated for an Oscar in the Best Foreign Language category. The hit film, which featured superstar Aamir Khan in the lead role, failed to win the international award but it definitely brought mainstream Indian cinema on the global platform. Recalling attending the 74th Annual Academy Awards in 2002, Ashutosh Gowariker's wife Sunita took to her official Instagram account and shared throwback pictures from the red carpet of the ceremony.

"Seems like yesterday. 20 years of 'Lagaan', " Sunita captioned the post, which was shared to celebrate the 20 years of 'Lagaan'. The images feature Aamir posing with his former wife Reena Dutta, who was the co-producer of the film. Ashutosh Gowariker can also be seen posing with his partner Sunita.

Speaking of 'Lagaan', the movie was released two decades ago on June 15. The film revolved around a group of villagers who fight the Britishers for tax reduction via a cricket match. It's set in 1893, during the late Victorian period of India's colonial British Raj. On the occasion of the film completing 20 years, Netflix India announced a special surprise for the 'Lagaan' fans. Reportedly, the cast and crew of the movie are coming together for a reunion special, titled 'Chale Chalo Lagaan - Once Upon an Impossible Dream'.

Apart from Aamir Khan, actors Gracy Singh, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Raghubir Yadav, Yashpal Sharma and Akhilendra Mishra among many others were also featured in the 2001 released film. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

 Global
2
Microsoft Flight Simulator coming to Xbox Series X|S on July 27

Microsoft Flight Simulator coming to Xbox Series X|S on July 27

 Global
3
UK PM says on Brexit, NATO leaders understand importance of territorial integrity

UK PM says on Brexit, NATO leaders understand importance of territorial inte...

 United Kingdom
4
Mumbai, June 14 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

Mumbai, June 14 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021