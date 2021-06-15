'Lagaan' clocks 20 years: Here are some rare pics of Aamir Khan attending Oscar ceremony

Ashutosh Gowariker-directorial 'Lagaan: Once Upon a Time in India' was the third Indian film to be nominated for an Oscar in the Best Foreign Language category. The hit film, which featured superstar Aamir Khan in the lead role, failed to win the international award but it definitely brought mainstream Indian cinema on the global platform. Recalling attending the 74th Annual Academy Awards in 2002, Ashutosh Gowariker's wife Sunita took to her official Instagram account and shared throwback pictures from the red carpet of the ceremony.

"Seems like yesterday. 20 years of 'Lagaan', " Sunita captioned the post, which was shared to celebrate the 20 years of 'Lagaan'. The images feature Aamir posing with his former wife Reena Dutta, who was the co-producer of the film. Ashutosh Gowariker can also be seen posing with his partner Sunita.

Speaking of 'Lagaan', the movie was released two decades ago on June 15. The film revolved around a group of villagers who fight the Britishers for tax reduction via a cricket match. It's set in 1893, during the late Victorian period of India's colonial British Raj. On the occasion of the film completing 20 years, Netflix India announced a special surprise for the 'Lagaan' fans. Reportedly, the cast and crew of the movie are coming together for a reunion special, titled 'Chale Chalo Lagaan - Once Upon an Impossible Dream'.

Apart from Aamir Khan, actors Gracy Singh, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Raghubir Yadav, Yashpal Sharma and Akhilendra Mishra among many others were also featured in the 2001 released film. (ANI)

