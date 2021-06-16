Left Menu

Jennifer Lopez to star Netflix sci-fi thriller 'Atlas'

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 16-06-2021 13:24 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 13:24 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

Actor-pop star Jennifer Lopez will headline Netflix's ''Atlas'', a sci-fi thriller, which will be directed by Brad Peyton of ''Rampage'' fame.

Lopez, who recently signed a first-look deal with the streamer, will also produce the project, sources told Deadline.

The film follows Atlas, a woman fighting for humanity in a future where an artificial intelligence (AI) soldier has determined the only way to end war is to end humanity. To outthink this rogue AI, Atlas must work with the one thing she fears most -- another AI.

Aron Eli Coleite is writing the most recent draft of the script based off the original script by Leo Sardarian.

Joby Harold and Tory Tunnell will produce for Safehouse Pictures along with Peyton and Jeff Fierson for ASAP Entertainment as well as Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas and Benny Medina joining Lopez to produce through Nuyorican Productions. Courtney Baxter will serve as an executive producer with Matt Schwartz co-producing the film.

Previously announced projects under the agreement include ''The Mother'', directed by Niki Carpo, and ''The Cipher'', based on the novel by Isabella Maldonado. Lopez will next be seen in the Universal romantic comedy ''Marry Me'' and the Lionsgate action comedy ''Shotgun Wedding''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

